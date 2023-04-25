UK decision on $68.7 billion Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal due to close this week





The UK will finally rule on Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion after months of deliberations.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is one of the world’s three major regulators that still scrutinize Microsoft’s dealings, along with the US Federal Trade Commission and the EU European Commission.

The CMA’s final verdict should arrive before the deadline (Wednesday 26 April) ends, and Microsoft had reason to hope that its recent efforts to secure British authority will ultimately be successful.

Last month, the CMA announced its tentative conclusion on the deal, and now says that Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard “will not significantly reduce competition when it comes to console gaming in the UK.”

It marked a major change in the CMA’s stance on whether a deal should go through after raising significant concerns about an ongoing deal in a previous interim report, suggesting that such a deal could “harm UK gamers” and potentially “higher prices, choices of less breadth or less innovation.”

In particular, CMA was concerned about the possibility of Microsoft restricting access to Call of Duty to the PlayStation if the deal went through. Microsoft has always argued that it doesn’t make business sense to do so. That said, it would lose access to a lucrative market for PlayStation Call of Duty players, and the game would suffer as a result. The argument is that Microsoft now appears to have persuaded the CMA.

CMA wrote last month that “new data (providing better insight into Call of Duty gamers’ actual buying behavior) indicates that this strategy will result in substantial losses under any plausible scenario.”

That said, CMA’s last update wasn’t all plain sailing. It is still considering the impact of the deal on cloud gaming services and will “carefully consider the responses provided.”

Sony reacted angrily to the development, denouncing the CMA’s recently relaxed stance as “remarkable, unprecedented, and irrational.”

Microsoft has budgeted for marketing to win hearts and minds about passing the Activision Blizzard deal. Earlier this year, Microsoft president Brad Smith made headlines by waving to a 10-year Call of Duty deal with PlayStation. More recently, Microsoft has been advertising its acquisition of Activision on the London Tube.

