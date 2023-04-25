US Supreme Court to decide whether public officials can block social media criticism





WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court, reviewing the right to free speech in the age of social media, agreed on Monday to consider whether the Constitution’s First Amendment bars government officials from to block their critics on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Judges appealed two members of a public school board in the southern California city of Poway against a lower court ruling in favor of parents of students who sued after being blocked from Facebook pages and a Twitter account managed by the managers.

Judges also appealed a Michigan man from a lower court ruling against him after he sued a Port Huron city official who blocked him on Facebook following critical posts by the plaintiff about the local government response to COVID-19.

At issue is whether a public official’s social media activity can amount to government action bound by First Amendment limits on government regulation of speech.

The justices faced a similar First Amendment issue in 2021 involving a legal dispute over former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block criticism from his Twitter account. Judges ended that court battle after Trump’s departure by ruling the case moot, throwing out a lower court ruling that found the former president violated constitutional freedom rights. expression.

The California case involves Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff and TJ Zane, elected members of the Poway Unified School District. They blocked Christopher and Kimberly Garnier, parents of three students from schools in the district, on Facebook and Twitter after the couple posted hundreds of critical messages about issues including race and the handling of school finances.

The Garniers sued O’Connor-Ratcliff and Zane in federal court, claiming their First Amendment free speech rights had been violated.

Zane and O’Connor-Ratcliff each had public Facebook pages identifying them as government officials, according to the Garniers’ court filing. Zane’s page was titled “TJ Zane, Poway Unified School District Administrator” and included a photo of school district signage.

O’Connor-Ratcliff also had a public Twitter profile. On that account and her Facebook page, she identified herself as “PUSD Board of Education Chair” and linked to her official email address, according to the court filing.

A federal judge in California ruled in favor of the parents in 2021. The San Francisco-based 9th United States Circuit Court of Appeals last July agreed, finding that school board members submitted their social media accounts as “channels of communication with the public” on school board business.

The Michigan case involves Port Huron resident Kevin Lindke, who was blocked from City Manager James Freed’s public Facebook page after posting criticism regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lindke sued Freed in federal court, also claiming his First Amendment rights were violated.

Freed’s account was a public Facebook page that identified him as a “public figure,” included a photo of him wearing his city manager pin, and frequently included information about city programs and policies, according to the court filing. by Lindke.

A federal judge ruled in favor of Freed in 2021. The Cincinnati-based 6th United States Circuit Court of Appeals last July agreed, finding that Freed had not acted in his official capacity when he blocked Lindke from Facebook.

Petitioners in both cases told the Supreme Court that the differing results of their cases reflected a division between the lower courts that judges would have to resolve.

Reporting by John Kruzel; Editing by Will Dunham

