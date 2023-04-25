Latest Teacher Strikes: Everything You Need to Know About Strike Action in Schools





Teachers in the UK have rejected the government’s salary offer for a 4.5 per cent increase in average salaries next year, along with a one-time payment of $1,000 this year.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU), Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and NASUWT voted to reject the proposal earlier this month.

Instead, NEU will keep the strike days on for two more days during the summer term, causing further disruption to students and parents.

The proposal was presented to the union at the end of March and included significant new investment in schools to fund pay rises and a promise to reduce workload by five hours per week.

The decision is disappointing and means less money for teachers this year and disruption to students preparing for exams.

What is the government doing to prevent further strikes in schools?

Our priority is to ensure that children get the education they deserve and are no longer distracted, especially as public exams approach.

The salary offer followed a week of intense talks between the union and Education Minister Gillian Keegan.

The offer included a one-time stipend of $1,000 for the current school year in addition to the 5.4% average teacher pay increase received in September 2022.

An average salary increase of 4.5% has also been proposed for teachers and leaders starting September 2023. That’s higher than the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) year-end inflation forecast of 2.9%, and inflation is expected to fall further. next year.

Starting salaries for new teachers outside of London would have risen 7.1 per cent to $30,000.

The union also rejected a proposal to create a new task force to help reduce the workload of teachers and leaders by an average of five hours per week.

Was the salary offer fully funded?

Yes, the school would have been fully funded to cover the cost of the proposal.

This includes an additional $620 million in funding from 2023 to 2024 to fully pay a one-time payment of $1,000 per teacher (prorated for part-time teachers) and to prevent schools from raising salaries beyond funding. allow you to pay. they have already received

Schools are already set to receive an additional $2 billion in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, making it the highest level of school funding in history.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) also published an assessment of school funding and costs that reached similar conclusions. More details about the offer can be found here.

what next?

Teacher salaries for next year will now go through the usual independent salary review process.

The School Teachers Review Body (STRB) makes recommendations on teacher salaries in the UK and reports to the Minister of Education and the Prime Minister.

As usual, STRB will only look at next year’s payroll. That is, teachers will not receive a one-time salary this year (2022-2023).

Will there be more strikes and when?

The NEU is planning further strikes to:

Thursday 27 April (UK) Tuesday 2 May (UK)

The NEU’s previous strike action went as follows.

Wednesday 1 February (England and Wales) Tuesday 28 February (North, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber) Wed 1 March (East Midlands, West and East) Thursday 2 March (London, South East) , South West) Region and Wales) Wednesday 15 March (England and Wales) Thursday 16 March (England and Wales) Will the upcoming strike affect exams?

We understand that the new teacher strike is of particular concern to students, parents and guardians preparing for summer semester exams and assessments such as the SAT, GCSE and A Levels. It is not yet clear if there will be a disruption in the test.

When schools are forced to limit attendance due to staff shortages, we have asked that priority be given to vulnerable children, children of critical workers, and students scheduled to take public examinations (eg GCSE) and other formal assessments.

If schools are unable to provide in-person instruction to all students, we encourage them to offer distance instruction to ensure that all students have access to learning.

If teachers go on strike, will schools close again?

In the event of a strike at a school, school leaders or local authorities governing schools will take all reasonable steps to keep schools open to as many students as possible. We have created updated guidelines to help them do this and minimize disruption to children and families.

In some schools, strike action may have little or no impact, while in others it may mean a change in how they operate. Schools will usually let parents know how they are being affected, but if you are unsure, you should contact your child’s school.

You are still legally obligated to send your child to school unless your child is ill, unless school leaders inform you that the school is closed or cannot provide a place.

The Minister of Education is encouraging teachers to notify school leaders in advance whether they are going on strike so schools and families can plan ahead.

