



In a year in which US News revamped the way it ranks MBA programs, the fearsome trio widely regarded as the best business schools in the world find themselves mere too-rans. According to US News’ 2023-2024 MBA Rankings, Stanford Graduate School of Business now ranks tied for sixth with Dartmouth Tuck; Harvard Business School continues to languish in fifth place for the third straight year, while Wharton slips to third from first place behind No. 1 Chicago Booth and No. 2 Northwestern Kellogg.

The big news at the top of the new US News rankings, however, is the upward movement of Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. The school jumped five places to sixth place from 11th place a year ago, largely due to US News’ decision to place more emphasis on outcome measures and reduce the weight it ‘she grants reputation.

Notable changes among top schools include the fall of the Top Ten by Columbia Business School and UC-Berkeley Haas. The MBA programs at these two schools dropped three places to 11th. Meanwhile, the University of Southern California’s Marshall School and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School both climbed four places to 15th and 17th, respectively.

MANY WILD SWINGS IN USA MBA RANKING NEWS

Overall, the methodology changes have caused many wild swings in rankings, especially for smaller MBA programs with larger numbers of international students. American University’s Kogod School of Business fell from 76th place last year to 122nd place, while the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business fell 31 places to 86th place against the 55th last year. The University of Oregon’s Lundquist College of Business fell 32 places to 104th from 72nd, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst fell 33 places to 86th from 53rd.

Of course, not all programs have been removed. Texas Christian University’s Neeley School of Business jumped 17 places to 50th this year from 67th place. North Carolina’s A&T State made even bigger inroads, moving up 31 spots, so its MBA program ranks 63rd from 94th last year.

For the first time in five years, a new business school tops the US News ranking of part-time MBA programs in the United States, the same B school that was No. 1 five years ago: Haas School of Business of UC-Berkeley next to Chicago Booth.

The changes to the Full-Time MBA methodology — which impact all US News graduate rankings — came after a high-profile boycott of the rankings organization by Harvard and Yale law schools. Many other law and medical schools also left, and US News delayed publishing their full rankings for the JD and MD programs.

MAJOR DIFFERENCES IN NEWS’ US MBA RANKINGS FROM AN EMBARGOED LIST A WEEK AGO

But the ranking organization moved forward with its closely watched business school lists after changing the weighting of the eight metrics used to rank MBA programs as well as some of the subjective judgments that US News uses to calculate these. measures. These changes have often led to dramatic fluctuations among the top MBA programs this year.

Publication of the new rankings has been delayed for a whole week after many deans cried foul after receiving an embargoed copy of the rankings. Without explanation, US News’ final MBA rankings have dramatically shifted the positions of many schools. Indeed, 84 business schools have seen their ranking evolve by at least one rank, up or down. Sevenschools saw its ranking drop more than 20 places, with the biggest dip recorded by the New Jersey Institute of Technology which was ranked 81st a week ago on the embargoed list and now ranks 112th, a drop of 31 squares.

In many quarters, the ranking is viewed with far more skepticism than is typical for an already controversial list. “It’s shocking,” the dean of a business school told Poets&Quants. “They changed the criteria without notice. There is very little transparency. They adjusted the ranking after complaints but gave no explanation. So some people went up and some people went down, and everyone is shaking their heads.

MAJOR CHANGES IN US NEWS MBA RANKING METHODOLOGY

A good half of the new ranking is based on placement and starting salaries with signing bonuses. Placement now represents 30% of the ranking, compared to 21% previously, while the weight of starting salary has been increased to 20%, compared to 14%.

US News has increased its emphasis on undergraduate GPAs and acceptance rates, while putting slightly less emphasis on standardized test scores. These adjustments were much smaller, with GMAT and GRE scores getting a weight of 13.0%, compared to 16.25%, for example. More influential in the rankings have been its new rules for calculating average GPAs which now make up 10% of the rankings, down from 7.5% previously. US News decided to only count GPAs reported on a 4.0 scale so that most international students would not be counted. This change has a more severe impact on US schools with a larger number of international students.

The ranking organization has also placed less emphasis on its recruiter and peer assessment surveys. By halving the weight of its survey of deans and senior professors, from 25% to 12.5%, US News has lowered the stability of its ranking by one point. The same can be said for the results of corporate recruiters which decreased in importance from 15% to 12.5%.

