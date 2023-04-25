A very difficult evacuation: how a British diplomat was rescued from Sudan | method





It was a risky and expensive rescue, but only 30 people were rescued, including 24 British diplomats and their families. While France and Germany are each evacuating hundreds of people from Sudan, Britain and the United States have decided to focus on embassy staff.

On Friday, rumors spread that elite British soldiers from the SAS and Parachute Regiment had sortied to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus in response to a sudden crisis in Sudan that no one expected.

A sudden rebellion by the Sudan Radical Strike Forces a week ago left millions trapped in Khartoum, the epicenter of the conflict. Junior Defense Minister James Heappey admitted that nobody in the British government, nor in the wider international community, had expected the ferocious fighting to break out.

Defense officials in the UK and elsewhere hastily drafted a series of options, and rumors even circulated of a possible high-risk attempt to seize Khartoum airport in the style of a chaotic evacuation from Kabul in the summer of 2019. 2001.

That would have been very dangerous. Instead, with President Joe Biden’s approval, three U.S. Chinook helicopters and an elite team of U.S. Navy SEALs flew to Khartoum via Ethiopia to pick up about 90 embassy personnel and several others shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

British mission to rescue a British diplomat on the map of Sudan

Accompanying them were almost certainly a handful of elite British troops from the SAS on other missions. At the direction of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, they headed to where British embassy staff and their families had gathered as the first step in a plan to get them to safety.

Meanwhile, other Britons and dual nationals trapped in Sudan have been told to stay indoors for their own safety. There were thought to be only a few hundred in the country, but the number reported to British authorities was growing rapidly, and Heappey on Monday said the figure was 4,000.

Others made their own plans. A series of car convoys, including one organized by the United Nations, made the long and dangerous 35-hour journey to the relatively peaceful port of Sudan, some 500 miles northeast. Convoy and travel were at their own risk.

Two transport planes, the A400M Atlas and the C-130 Hercules (the second half of the fleet scheduled for retirement at the end of June) landed at Wadi Seidna airbase early Sunday morning with permission from the Sudan government. We are ready to bring our diplomats to safety 14 miles north of Khartoum.

The withdrawal party did not include British Ambassador to Sudan, Giles Lever. He had previously been on leave and was not in Sudan when the crisis occurred.

Overland routes to avoid engagement on the map of Sudan

Once ready, the British elite troops and their party made their way through several checkpoints to the airbase and waiting aircraft. It was a risky mission, but despite intermittent reports, no foreigners appear to have been targeted in the fighting between RSF rebels and government forces in the capital.

Ben Barry, a military analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said it was a very difficult withdrawal in a country the British were unfamiliar with. Soldiers and refugees could have been shot or taken hostage, and if British forces fought back, they were likely to become parties to the conflict.

Those involved and those who ordered back from the UK were relieved that it went without major problems and that France and Germany rescued 491 and 335 people respectively using the same air base shortly after British planes departed via RAF Akrotiri. Civilians, excluding diplomats.

On Sunday, Sunak praised the troops for carrying out the complex and rapid withdrawal, but by Monday, growing discontent from other Britons in the country, the army had been forced to send men by air, land or sea. The work wasn’t done, Heappey conceded.

RAF planes with troops landed at Port Sudan on Monday while the British were evaluating their options, and the frigate HMS Lancaster was nearby for a possible sea rescue. But for those who followed the advice to stay home in Khartoum, the prospect of air rescue looks worrisome at best.

The Wadi Seidna airfield is small and can accommodate only two A400M aircraft that can carry up to 200 people at a time. Getting out of the capital is still dangerous. Earlier Monday, International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell had warned that two out of three muster points had been attacked during Turkey’s rescue.

