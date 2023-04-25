Ceasefire ongoing in Sudan as UK government warns not to miss windows for evacuation | world news





A 72-hour ceasefire is in place between Sudan’s two factions as the British government faces pressure to “never miss a window” of opportunity to evacuate and provide emergency aid.

A US-Saudi mediated ceasefire between the Sudan Army and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) paramilitary group began Monday night and has followed two days of intense negotiations.

The two sides confirmed on Monday that they had agreed to a ceasefire, though several previous temporary ceasefire agreements were not honored.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Washington had urged both sides to “fully support” the ceasefire.

At least 427 people have been killed since fighting erupted over a power struggle between rival factions in the capital city of Khartoum 10 days ago, trapping millions of Sudanese citizens.

Food and fuel prices have skyrocketed, electricity and internet have been cut across much of the country, and conflicts have left foreign governments scrambling to rescue their citizens and diplomats.

Blinken said the US would work with local, international and Sudanese private interests to create a committee to oversee work on a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian action.

However, Britain was warned to act quickly “so as not to miss this window of opportunity” to provide British aid and carry out evacuation during the armistice.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:38 Sudan: Who’s waiting to be evacuated?

“This is an important opportunity to prioritize families and children by providing urgent humanitarian aid, especially water supplies and evacuating our people,” Alicia Kerns, chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted.

“Each hour counts. We must seize this opportunity and act quickly as the ceasefire is unlikely to remain.”

There are known to be around 4,000 British passport holders in Sudan.

African Minister Andrew Mitchell on Monday appealed to all of them to register the details with the Foreign Office and said their “safety and security are the government’s top priority.”

While the government advised people on the ground to “stay indoors if possible” and wait for updates on how to leave the country, some British nationals said they felt “abandoned” after a diplomat was rescued from a night mission. , and was organizing his route out of the country.

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily whenever you get a podcast.

Meanwhile, Downing Street confirmed that Giles Lever, the British ambassador to Sudan, and his agent were abroad when the violence broke out in Khartoum.

An official spokesman for the Prime Minister said, “I think it was around Ramadan that they left the country at that point.”

Read more: Which countries have evacuated their citizens from Sudan? Why evacuating civilians is different from extracting diplomats

They added that “very senior staff” are still in the country and both domestic staff and ambassadors are “working around the clock to help with the effort.”

Downing Street said it was considering “all possible options” to evacuate citizens.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:35 British Sudan explains ‘covert rescue mission’

Currently, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Cardigan Bay in Bahrain and the HMS Lancaster in India are thought to provide maritime support to complement available flights from Sudan if used.

But in Port Sudan, more than 500 miles from Khartoum, any mission would be very complex.

The current outburst of violence comes after two generals fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with pro-democracy activists to bring the RSF into the military and eventually to civilian rule.

In 2019, Islamic dictator Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in a popular uprising, and the military and RSF jointly staged a military coup in 2021. However, relations between the two factions fell apart during negotiations to unite and form a civilian government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ceasefire-underway-in-sudan-as-uk-government-warned-not-to-miss-window-for-evacuations-12865756 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos