UK competition regulator to gain new powers to control big tech companies





The Microsoft logo is visible on a smartphone placed on a displayed Activision Blizzard game character.

dice rubik | Reuters

The UK government on Tuesday unveiled draft legislation that would give a newly created department within the independent competition regulator the power to fine tech giants for competitive abuse and to investigate and block takeovers at an accelerated rate.

According to the statement, the draft Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Act will target tech companies with annual revenues of at least $25 billion ($31.2 billion) globally or more than $1 billion in the UK.

It’s sure to include Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta with revenues of $514 billion, $394.333 billion, $282.8 billion, $198 billion, and $116.6 billion, respectively, in 2022.

The bill gives the Digital Markets Unit, a new regulatory body within the Competition and Markets Authority established in 2020 to promote competition and innovation in digital markets, a regulation on big tech mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It will give you the power to grant enhanced enforcement powers.

In a separate statement, the CMA said it “includes changes to the criteria for mergers and fines that mean the CMA can conduct faster and more flexible competition investigations that more quickly identify and stop illegal anti-competitive conduct.”

The new law, set to be unveiled by Parliament on Tuesday, also gives the CMA the power to impose fines on companies that violate the rules in the amount of at least 10 per cent of the company’s global annual revenue. The law has yet to be approved by lawmakers, but is widely expected to garner cross-party support.

CMA has recently been at the center of some major Big Tech crackdowns. Watchdog conducted an in-depth competition investigation and put Microsoft on hold on its $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. Previously, Facebook ordered Giphy, an American GIF-making platform, to be sold.

Katherine Kirrage, digital competition partner at Osborne Clarke, said competition regulators rarely fine companies on the order of 10 percent, but it’s a reputational risk to worry about.

“In practice, the up to 10 percent threshold is rarely reached in the competition law arena, and understanding how the CMA calculates consumer law penalties will be a key point,” Kirrage said in comments emailed to CNBC.

“If we take a similar approach, starting with turnover only in the markets where the infringement occurred, the focus is away from the overall group turnover, which tends to result in final fines well below 10% max. In other words, fines in the millions are common in the competitive world.”

“Also, implicit in the logic of creating such strong sanctions powers is that they must have a significant deterrent effect on others. Businesses are at least as concerned about reputational risk from infringement as they are about fines.”

This law aims to break the dominance of tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Apple in the online marketplace. These companies have been accused of limiting competition in several ways, including limiting software use to certain platforms and using customer data to boost their business.

On Monday, one particular competing case concerning Apple was disrupted by a judge mostly siding with the company in its legal battle with US video game maker Epic Games.

Epic, which removed the popular Fortnite game from the App Store after introducing a direct payment option that broke Apple’s rules, accuses the Cupertino tech giant of hurting competition in its app distribution and payment process.

