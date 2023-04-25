UPS flashes US economy warning sign





New York CNN—

UPS says US economy is slowing.

Americas’ largest trucking company said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue fell 6% from a year earlier as operating profit fell 22%. Its earnings fell just short of Wall Street forecasts for the period.

In the first quarter, the deceleration in U.S. retail sales led to lower volume than we had expected, and we faced continued weak demand in Asia, the company’s income statement said. . Given the current macro conditions, we expect volumes to remain under pressure.

The company said that while January volumes were in line with what it had expected, the macroeconomic environment has weakened, leading to a 7% decline in volumes in March compared to a year ago. This accelerating decline in volumes got us thinking, said Carole Tome, CEO of UPS.

Shares of UPS (UPS) fell more than 6% in early trading on the news.

UPS had already forecast last year that its profit margin in 2023 would be tighter after posting a record profit in 2022. Now it expects annual profits to be at the lower end of that outlook due to conditions. macroeconomic challenges and changes in consumer behavior.

UPS estimates that it transports 6% of the United States’ gross domestic product in its trucks every day. GDP is the broadest measure of the US economy.

In addition to dealing with an economic downturn, UPS is also engaged in contract negotiations with the Teamsters union, which represents more than 340,000 of its 444,000 U.S. employees. The company faces a contract expiration on August 1, when the union could call a strike.

Tome tried to give a positive view of the ongoing labor negotiations, saying good progress had been made on a number of issues, including staffing for weekend deliveries and heat relief in the UPS delivery vans, which are generally not air-conditioned.

Although we expect to hear a lot of noise during the negotiations, I remain convinced that a win-win contract is very much achievable and that UPS and the Teamsters will reach an agreement by the end of July, Tome said. analysts on a conference call. . Like any negotiation, there will be bumps along the way.

Tome said UPS is seeing some packages being diverted to other carriers due to concerns about a possible strike. She said it would be unreasonable to expect us to have none. But she said UPS has senior executives working closely with key customers to assure them of the status of negotiations.

But so far, the Teamsters’ comments haven’t been so optimistic about a deal.

It’s not a game. But you wouldn’t know that based on UPS behavior, Teamsters General Chairman Sean OBrien said in a statement earlier this month.

OBrien has said in the past that the union doesn’t want to strike, but they’re ready to strike if that’s what it takes to get the contract the members want.

