UK to end funding for Chinese state-run Mandarin training school | china





British government funding for Mandarin education at the branch of China’s state-run Confucius Academy is set to be cut, but it will not be shut down as Rishi Sunak promised last year.

The move, which Foreign Secretary James Cleverley is expected to announce on Tuesday, suggests that the secret visa scheme was used to quickly track Chinese government screening officers who come to Britain to promote the Chinese Communist Party. CCP) laboratory values.

Universities across the UK have 30 Confucius Academy branches that teach the Chinese language and culture.

According to a report by the charity UK-China Transparency, Chinese applicants to teach at the institute were screened on the Chinese government’s political characteristics, ethnicity and ability to comply with the CCP’s diplomatic guidelines.

These guidelines lead to allegations that the university is violating its legal responsibility to protect students from harassment by requiring staff to enforce CCP values.

Freedom of information requests showed that the Home Office believes Confucius staff are subject to UK employment law, but UK universities in the survey said they are not the employers of the Institute’s staff.

The British Prime Minister promised to close Confucius Institutes in the UK in his first bid to become the Conservative Party leader, but so far has failed to do so. Cleverly is expected to announce the end of 27 million UK government funding for Mandarin education at the institution on Tuesday.

Universities are wary of sticking their neck out and unilaterally closing their institutions. This is because it could jeopardize extensive research collaborations and student flows from China.

According to a report by UK-China Transparency, the Home Office launched a new kind of Tier 5 (Government Approved Exchange for Temporary Workers) visa route in 2014, known as the Overseas Government Language Program Visa Scheme, but it is only for China-UK. Mandarin Teacher Plan.

An inter-party group of MPs, including Sir Chris Bryant, Sir Layla Moran, Sir Iain Duncan Smith and James Bethell, called for an inquiry into the group’s findings. They said Britain could find a way to increase its knowledge of the Chinese language and culture without unwittingly supporting China’s crackdown abroad.

Cleverly will use his speech on Tuesday to say that a cold war with China would be a betrayal of Britain’s security interests. He will insist that the UK work with China on issues such as the climate emergency and health.

He is expected to say that Britain will be steadfastly realistic about Chinese authoritarianism, upholding British values ​​and making it clear that Britain has the right to act when China violates its international obligations or abuses human rights.

He would argue: From climate change to epidemic prevention, from economic stability to nuclear proliferation, no major global problem can be solved without China. To give up on China is to give up on solving humanity’s greatest problems.

It would be clear and easy to declare a new Cold War and say that our goal is to isolate China. Clear, easy, satisfying, and wrong. It would be a betrayal of our national interest and a willful misunderstanding of modern society.

He will also reject all attempts to describe a country of China’s size and complexity with a single word or phrase, for example threat, partner or foe. He is expected to visit China in person at some point this year.

Regarding Taiwan and China’s military ambitions, he will say: China is currently carrying out the largest military buildup in peacetime history.

Britain and its allies are ready to make our presence public in the Indo-Pacific. I urge China to be equally open about the doctrines and intentions of its military expansion. Because transparency is clearly in everyone’s interest, and secrecy can increase the risk of catastrophic misjudgment.

