The destroyer USS Truxtun in operation near Port Sudan after the evacuation of the American embassy





The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103) is off the coast of Sudan following the evacuation of the United States Embassy in Khartoum.

Truxtun operates near Port Sudan, while the United States also sends the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) to the area.

It will remain there, pending further orders if support is needed,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Pat Ryder said Monday about Truxtun. “The USS Puller is also en route. Again, these capabilities will be there if we were to use them to support State Department efforts.

Lewis B. Puller is currently in the Arabian Sea, a defense official told USNI News. Truxtun originally deployed with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, but recently operated in the US 5th Fleet. The destroyer transited the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on April 18.

The idea here is to have those capabilities overseas, available, if we need to, for example, transport citizens to another location, if we need to provide medical care, that sort of thing. Again, positioning assets to be ready, if requested and needed, Ryder told reporters.

On Saturday, the State Department announced it would close and evacuate the US embassy in Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between Sudanese military leaders. Over the weekend, US special forces evacuated US government personnel from the country using rotary wings.

Asked about the lack of nearby US Navy amphibious ships, which typically perform humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, Ryder said the destroyer could provide capabilities such as transport.

At this time, to our knowledge, did not speak a large number of Americans seeking to get out of Sudan. But again, in the days ahead, stay well coordinated with the State Department. They are in the lead. Well be prepared to support them, Ryder said.

Ryder said the Pentagon and U.S. Africa Command are helping the State Department coordinate the departure of U.S. citizens from Sudan by providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets capable of monitoring ground evacuation routes. .

Over the weekend, a State Department official said the United States currently has no plans to evacuate American citizens from Sudan.

“We do not expect these security conditions to change in the short term, although we will continue to do everything we can to end this fighting. But due to this uncertain security picture, due to the unavailability of the civilian airport, we do not plan to coordinate a US government evacuation for our fellow citizens in Sudan at this time or in the coming days,” he said. said the Under Secretary of State for Management. John Bass said during a briefing.

