Like a dam break: Experts hail decision to let US climate lawsuits move forward | Climate crisis





The decision, experts and climate advocates said, felt like a dam breaking after years of legal delays in the growing wave of climate lawsuits facing big oil companies.

Without weighing in on the merits of the cases, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by the big oil companies who want to face the litigation in federal courts, rather than in state courts, considered more favorable to plaintiffs.

ExxonMobil Corp, Suncor Energy Inc and Chevron Corp had requested a change of venue for lawsuits filed by the state of Rhode Island and municipalities in Colorado, Maryland, California and Hawaii.

Six years have passed since the first climate cases were filed in the United States, and the courts have yet to hear the merits of the cases as fossil fuel companies have managed to delay them. In March, the Biden administration had argued that the cases belonged in state court, marking a reversal of the position taken by the Trump administration when the Supreme Court last considered the matter.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said his state is finally preparing for trial after nearly half a decade of industry delay tactics. A joint statement from the California cities of Santa Cruz, San Mateo and Richmond and Marin County said oil companies knew about the dangers of fossil fuels but misled and failed to warn consumers about them even as they continued to pocket trillions of dollars in profits.

The cases have been compared to tobacco lawsuits in the 1990s that resulted in a settlement of more than $200 billion and changed the way cigarettes are advertised and sold in the United States.

It was a really amazing feeling to see that the Supreme Court ruled in a very logical way by continuing the unanimous decisions that were made in previous courts not to [grant petitions for review] and to allow these cases to move forward, said Delta Merner, senior scientist at the Science Hub for Climate Litigation.

It removes this roadblock the industry has built to prevent these cases from being heard on their merits, she said. We can finally have real conversations about what the industry knew and what its actions were despite that knowledge.

She hopes communities will have the chance to speak out in court about the climate emergencies they are experiencing as a result of industry actions.

As jurisdictional battles drag on, climate emergencies have piled up.

The Suncor Oil Refinery in Commerce City, Colorado. Photograph: Ted Wood/The Guardian

The Colorado case was filed in 2018. In 2021, the state saw the Marshall Fire, the most destructive wildfire in its history, which killed two people, destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses, contaminated drinking water and amounted to billions in damage.

There are real impacts happening now, and that’s why it’s so important that these cases have a chance to be heard and have a chance at justice, Merner said.

The cases allege that fossil fuel companies have exacerbated climate change by covering up and misrepresenting the dangers associated with burning fossil fuels. The lawsuits say the companies created a public and private nuisance and violated state consumer protection laws by producing and selling fossil fuels when they knew the products would cause devastating climate emergencies, including melting ice caps, dramatic sea level rise and extreme rainfall and drought. Local governments are seeking damages for the billions of dollars they have paid for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Oil companies have denied the allegations.

Financial responsibility

We were all pretty excited. It looks like justice is possible, said Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity, after reading the decision on Monday.

There are clearly trillions of dollars in damage in the United States alone from climate change that need to be addressed.

skip newsletter promotion

The most important stories on the planet. Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the essentials

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Plaintiffs aren’t suing companies to put them out of business, but the cases could ultimately affect industry results.

If the lawsuits are successful, they could limit the fossil fuel industry’s ability to launder and lie to consumers, Merner said. The rulings against the companies could also heighten concerns in the banking sector that fossil fuels are a risky investment.

In state court, the fossil fuel companies will try to have the cases dismissed.

Chevron attorney Theodore Boutrous said in a statement that he was confident the cases would be dismissed, arguing that climate change requires a coordinated federal response, not a disjointed patchwork of actions from multiple courts. of state. These unnecessary lawsuits in state courts will do nothing to advance global climate solutions, nothing to reduce emissions and nothing to address climate-related impacts, he said.

I don’t think there’s any reason for that confidence yet, said Korey Silverman-Roati, a climate law researcher at the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, in response to Boutrous.

There is an increasing number of lawsuits. And I imagine after today this will continue Delta Merner of the Science Hub for Climate Litigation

It’s unclear what will happen in state courts, but Silverman-Roati pointed to the Hawaii case, in which a state court denied the industry’s motion to dismiss.

If plaintiffs clarify motions to dismiss, cases move on to discovery. Plaintiffs will use the process to try to gather more evidence of what the companies knew and when they knew it. Internal company documents will likely become public when trials begin.

Recent studies have shown that Exxon accurately predicted that its products would cause climate change.

Attribution science will play a key role in linking local climate disasters to industry responsibility. Studies can explain how much warmer a heat wave is or how much more intense a downpour is during a hurricane due to climate change. And they can watch to see where those emissions are coming from and what percentage of those emissions are related to those direct climate impacts, Merner said.

With each ruling in favor of plaintiffs, cases snowball and more and more local governments file new cases. There is an increasing number of lawsuits. And I imagine after today that will continue, Merner said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/apr/25/experts-hail-decision-us-climate-lawsuits-advance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos