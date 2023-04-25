Sudan: Britain’s first plane to evacuate British civilians lands in Cyprus. world news





The first British plane carrying British civilians from Sudan landed in Cyprus. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the next 24 hours were “absolutely critical” to the evacuation of British citizens.

A passenger plane carrying about 40 civilians has landed at Larnaca airport, a spokesman for the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said.

About 4,000 British passport holders were stranded in the East African country after heavy fighting broke out.

RAF planes gathered people from the airfield near Khartoum, and priority was given to families with children, the elderly and people with illness.

And two more flights are expected overnight. However, the British also have to get to the airfield themselves, negotiating checkpoints and potential outbreaks of fighting as they are not provided with an escort.

Evacuation efforts begin for stranded Britons – Sudan Latest

0:18 Sudan: People take risky escape routes

Africa Minister Andrew Mitchell reiterated that all British nationals wishing to depart must go to the airstrip for departure procedures “before 8pm Khartoum time” (7pm BST), but must get there “under their own power”. “.

He also appealed to people to continue registering their location with the Foreign Office and said the government “continues to work out other options to assist British nationals who want to leave Sudan, including other exits”.

It appears to be a race against time as there are concerns about whether the 72-hour ceasefire, which began late on Monday, will hold.

Image: More than 1,400 soldiers serving in British operations: Photo: MoD

“It is impossible to predict how long this opportunity will last,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

It is estimated that around 1,400 soldiers were involved in British operations.

Mitchell said about 200 people were working “day and night” at the Foreign Office’s crisis center, with various government departments “joining the hip”.

The PM had visited the employees earlier to thank them for their work and said, “Go ahead…the next 24 hours are absolutely critical.

“We can build great momentum as we’re already doing and you can help us get everyone who wants to come home.”

1:04 Sudan: British forces ‘intensify planning’

The government faced criticism for evacuating its diplomatic staff two days before the full evacuation of British nationals began.

But Sunak said he was presiding over an emergency meeting on the crisis every day starting Thursday. His minister said it was held at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. and their families”.

“It was right to prioritize because they were specifically targeted,” he said.

“Now, the security situation on the ground in Sudan is complex and unstable and we wanted to make sure we could put in place a process that works and is safe and effective for people in Sudan. 100 people on the ground.

“The first flight has already left with the British nationals and we will have more flights this evening and more until tomorrow. It is thanks to the efforts of many people and we will continue to do it.”

2:15 NHS doctor escapes to Djibouti

Read more: NHS doctor’s agonizing choice to escape Sudan

In an interview with the Foreign Affairs Committee, Mitchell was also asked why other countries, such as France, have already evacuated their citizens, and whether France is doing better.

“no.” He said. “I think everyone is doing this in their own way. [and] There are so many more citizens to get rid of.”

Around 4,000 British passport holders are thought to be trapped in Sudan.

1:04 Battle-ravaged streets of Khartoum

Hundreds have been killed since fighting began on 15 April, and the withdrawal came after several days of pressure on plans to rescue the British.

Food and fuel prices have skyrocketed, electricity and internet have been cut across much of the country, and the conflict has left governments scrambling to evict citizens and diplomats.

Cleverly said he had contacted the leaders of both factions and “asked them to allow the evacuation of British nationals, dual nationals and minors”.

0:48 British escape Sudan by French plane

Read more:Which country has evacuated its citizens from Sudan? What is happening in Sudan?

Some British citizens escaped in evacuation planes operated by other countries.

Germany, Italy, Spain and France are among the countries that have already rescued hundreds of people in dozens of countries with their own flights.

But the British Foreign Office said only British passport holders could board British planes.

British diplomats and their families were evacuated over the weekend by an elite unit’s precarious mission under cover of darkness.

Some senior Foreign Office officials will be on the runway to coordinate the evacuation.

The violence in Sudan came after rival generals dropped out of negotiations to incorporate the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group into the armed forces.

The military and RSF staged a coup in 2021 after a popular uprising two years ago overthrew longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir.

However, their relationship broke down during negotiations to unite and form a civilian government.

