The Pentagon plans to send a contingent of troops to Port Sudan to help the remaining American citizens in the midst of the war





Washington — The United States plans to send a contingent of troops to Port Sudan to coordinate the departure of American citizens seeking to leave Sudan, U.S. officials told CBS News on Monday.

The troops would be part of the Pentagon’s effort to make the more than 500-mile land route between Khartoum and Port Sudan a viable route for several thousand Americans who remain in Sudan.

The United States is planning several different courses of action if called upon. One of those options is to send US troops to Port Sudan, although a final decision has not been made, according to a US official.

The U.S. military is already flying reconnaissance drones near the land route to identify potential threats, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with “CBS Mornings.” While Kirby stressed he was “not sure at this time for another evacuation attempt,” the Department of Defense is looking for ways for the Americans to find a way out of Sudan.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the two Sudanese factions fueling the bloodshed – the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces – had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire, starting from midnight. The United States is coordinating with partners and stakeholders to “assist in the establishment of a committee to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan,” Blinken said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the United States has deployed “intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets to support the land evacuation routes that the Americans are using and we are moving naval assets into the region to provide support”. American citizens began arriving in Port Sudan. and we help facilitate their onward journey. »

The Pentagon sends ships off Port Sudan to help Americans arriving there. According to a US official, there is currently only one US Navy ship – a destroyer – in the Red Sea.

“The idea here is to have these capabilities offshore if we need, for example, to transport citizens to another place, if we need to provide medical care, that sort of thing,” the carrier said. Department of Defense spokesman, Brig. General Patrick Ryder said on Monday.

A supply ship belonging to the Military Sealift Command is en route to the Red Sea. An evacuation plan from Port Sudan is still underway, US officials say, but the most likely scenario is to contract commercial ferries to take people to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

US special forces, including the Navy’s elite SEAL Team Six, evacuated around 87 people – including 72 US diplomats – from the US embassy in Khartoum over the weekend. Forces flew 800 miles in helicopters from Djibouti to Khartoum and back, a 17-hour mission.

Other countries have expelled their nationals from Wadi Sayyidna airfield north of Khartoum.

Evacuation efforts continued on Monday as citizens from several countries joined a convoy of United Nations vehicles to make the approximately 525-mile journey from Khartoum to Port Sudan.

Kirby told “CBS Mornings” that dozens of American citizens were in the UN convoy.

Blinken said Monday that the majority of U.S. citizens in Sudan are dual nationals who have decided to make their lives in Sudan and stay, “but for those looking to leave, we will continue to engage directly with them, to see what what we can do to – to help them, and as I said, with allies and partners also to help facilitate their – their departure.”

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this report indicated that the Pentagon planned to send a contingent of troops to Port Sudan to help the Americans who remained there leave Sudan, but the Department of Defense said more late Monday that the decision had not yet been finalized.

New trends

david martin

David Martin is the national security correspondent for CBS News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/troops-port-sudan-evacuation-americans-khartoum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos