Coronations give tourism a boost, but Britain’s economy remains shaky.





Kelvin Chan

April 25, 2023

LONDON (AP) Kelly Curto has taken her first overseas trip, and the British Royal Highness fan is making the first trip on her bucket list to London for the coronation of Charles III.

After arriving on May 5, the 44-year-old school bus driver and friend from Long Island will head to The Mall, Memorial Street, to Buckingham Palace, where the monarch’s lavish procession will pass the next day.

Despite pouring money into a four-star hotel for a nine-day trip, I plan to spend the night there if I can find a good spot to watch gilded carriages, royalty and thousands of soldiers pass by.

This is like a once in a lifetime opportunity. You can be part of history, Curto said. Everyone in the world knows this family. People all over the world will be watching this coronation and we will be a part of it.

The coronations entice royal lovers fascinated by the magnificence and drama of the monarchy, as well as visitors from far and wide who want to experience a piece of British history. Travel agencies, shops and restaurants are rolling out the red carpet, whether it’s high tea or decked-out bus tours of London’s best sights, with offerings ranging from regal to kitsch.

The weekend event, starting on 6 May, will bring cash inflows to central London businesses, especially hotels, pubs and restaurants, but won’t do much for British residents struggling with an economy on the verge of a recession and cost-of-living crisis no see. Destructive strikes by workers demanding higher wages followed for months.

For the glamor-seeking visitor, hotels across London are touting coronation-themed packages, menus and décor.

Those willing to spend £12,995 (over $16,000) can stay overnight in the Royal Suite at the 5-star Hotel Cafe Royal and limousine to the Tower of London for a private tour and Crown Jewels viewing. .

A long-time favorite of royalty and celebrities, The Dorchester Hotel created a lavish five-tiered coronation cake and installed a theater-style drape across the facade to replicate the decorations used to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

General Manager Luca Virgilio said many international visitors are drawn to the idea of ​​beautiful fairy tales about royalty and everything around them.

So please give us lots of love and interest. And we’re already sold out, which is very encouraging, he said.

The Royal Lancaster London hotel near Hyde Park serves afternoon tea inspired by Charles’ favorite foods, including a roast beef sandwich, Darjeeling tea and plum mousse.

Spreads feature crown-shaped Darjeeling tea cakes atop crimson cushions, and coronation cocktails are served at the hotel bar. A martini with Darjeeling tea garnished with gold leaf.

For another twist, 64-year-old Annie Verhaert and her 30-year-old daughter Claudia Lombaert from Belgium boarded a vintage red double-decker bus with a Union Jack flag on a coronation-themed tour, visiting landmarks such as Big Ben and Trafalgar Square.

En route, they sipped tea using cupholders to avoid spills, snacking on pastries such as finger sandwiches and royal scones from a menu the former royal butler curated for travel agency Brigits Bakery.

We’ve known the Queen all our lives, Verhaert said. And now we see the change of throne for the first time. So it’s special.

And there’s no shortage of memorabilia, including dish towels, socks, dessert plates and other paraphernalia bearing the coronation insignia from the Royal Collection Trust, the Official Souvenir Supplier.

Informal merchandise also abounds in shops in the tourist area, with figures of Charles crudely engraved on tote bags, coasters, tea bag holders or playing cards offering Coronation brand pens, canned fudge and more upscale options. In everything from mugs to bobblehead figures, there are many more showing his mother, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

Officials have high hopes that the coronation will provide a significant boost to the country’s tourism industry, which is still reeling from the two-year COVID-19 shutdown. The UK received around 29.7 million visitors last year, still nearly a third less than in 2019.

Events like this actually initiate recovery. isn’t it? And they put Britain back on the world stage, said Patricia Yates, head of the VisitBritain tourism board.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations brought an additional 2.6 million visitors to London last year, and Charles’ coronation is expected to have a similar effect, she said.

Yates said history, heritage and royalty are the biggest draws for international tourists, and the splendor of royalty is a special attraction for Americans who are leading the UK’s tourism recovery.

She said the U.S. market could see a 10% increase in flight bookings through May. The biggest question mark, of course, is China. China has been the second most valuable market for us, but it’s still not coming back in the numbers we’d like to see.

The coronation’s impact on the British economy is less clear.

Tax revenues would increase from additional retail spending for parties across the country, including sales of alcohol with high alcohol tariffs. Pubs will be able to open for two more hours from May 5-6.

However, organizing a coronation is costly, with some reports estimating it could cost up to £100m, and an extra public holiday on 8 May means a day of lost productivity.

Andrew Goodwin of Oxford Economics said the flip side is that while the hospitality industry benefits, it is taking significant output from many other sectors of the economy by giving everyone extra leave.

The UK economy has been essentially stagnant since early last year as decades of high inflation weighed down households and small businesses. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects UK output to decline the most this year among major economies.

To keep up with the soaring cost of living, nurses, teachers and postal workers are striking for higher wages. Security guards at Heathrow Airport plan to quit their jobs from May 5, threatening to disrupt travel for the coronation.

Goodwin said there are many headwinds the economy has to contend with.

Brand Finance says the monarchy is boosting the UK economy by £500m a year, more than making up for around £350m paid by taxpayers.

But that profit is less than a third of the London-based consulting firm’s 2017 forecast. CEO David Haig blamed the royal family for six years of catastrophic decline in value, including a scandal involving Prince Andrew, a series of missteps by petty royals and Harry and Meghan falling out with their families.

Nonetheless, Haigh said, we still believe that the monarchy generates more revenue in terms of income for the British economy than it does at cost.

The royal family certainly draws Curto to stay with friends at London’s Wellington Blue Orchid hotel, which costs around £3,000.

They plan to visit Hampton Court Palace, Westminster Abbey, the Tower of London and take day trips to Oxford and the Cotswolds. It’s not cheap, but Curto won’t pinch the fence.

I intend to enjoy it without restrictions.” I know London is an expensive city, so I am prepared to spend a lot of money.

Associated Press reporter Sylvia Hui of London contributed.

