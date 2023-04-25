US indicts four men in scheme to launder cryptocurrency for North Korea





WASHINGTON The Justice Department said Monday it has charged four men with laundering stolen virtual currency from an infamous North Korean online criminal syndicate in a wide-ranging scheme to buy goods with money. US dollars and escape international sanctions.

The charges, filed in three cases in federal court in Washington, describe a complex, years-long effort to launder cryptocurrency obtained by the Lazarus Group, an organization linked to espionage, online theft and cyberattacks, including including the Sony Pictures breach in 2014.

The scheme involved a relatively modest amount of currency. But this represents only a fraction of the illegal activities undertaken by North Korea, officials said, and it clearly demonstrated the creativity and determination of an isolated country determined to defy demands to abandon its military programs. nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

In the first indictment, the government accused a China-based banker, Sim Hyon Sop, 39, and three cryptocurrency traders of conspiring to convert virtual currency that had been stolen from cryptocurrency accounts. dollars. The cash-strapped North Korean government then used the money to purchase goods, including tobacco and communications equipment, in 2018.

The second indictment describes a related conspiracy by Mr. Sim and various North Korean information technology workers who used false identities to obtain jobs at blockchain companies in the United States. Multiple workers, and others not named in court documents, used that access to launder about $12 million that passed through Mr. Sims’ cryptocurrency wallet, prosecutors said.

A third indictment describes an unlicensed money transfer business that carried out more than 1,500 transactions for US customers without the necessary licenses.

Three of those charged, including Mr Sim, were based in China and Hong Kong when prosecutors say they committed their crimes, while a fourth was only identified by an online pseudonym. None of them are currently being held in the United States, and a Justice Department spokesperson declined to say whether the Biden administration would seek their extradition.

The charges stem from groundbreaking attempts by North Korean agents to evade sanctions by targeting virtual currency companies for theft, said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr., head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. , in a press release.

In a related action, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mr. Sim and the two men named by the Justice Department, Wu HuiHui and Cheng Hung Man. Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said North Korea’s efforts to generate revenue using stolen virtual currency directly threaten international security and destabilize the international financial system.

Since 2017, North Korea has stolen a huge amount of currency through fraudulent schemes and hacking into virtual currency accounts. Agents working at the request of the country’s intelligence services and military stole an estimated $1.7 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2022 alone, according to the Treasury Department.

North Korea employs a sprawling network of currency traders, many working from China, intended to convert stolen virtual currency into so-called fiat currencies, such as dollars and euros. This money is, in turn, used to buy much-needed goods for the government, military and leaders, investigators said.

In recent years, North Koreans in the country have applied for development jobs remotely without disclosing their identities and misrepresenting their location, allowing them to bypass security checks.

At the center of all these efforts is the Lazarus Group, which is under the direct control of North Korea’s main intelligence agency.

The group has targeted the international financial, shipping, media and entertainment sectors to mine currency and sow disruption through data theft, malware heists and destructive malware operations. The Lazarus Group pulled off one of the largest virtual currency heists to date, stealing nearly $620 million in virtual currency from an online game-related blockchain project in March 2022, US officials say .

