William solved a hacking case with a British newspaper group, says Harry.





Charles’ younger son seeks compensation for phone hacking William settles claim for ‘very large amount’ – documents late Queen Elizabeth applied to acquire Murdoch Group Harry pursues several legal cases against newspapers

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William has settled Rupert Murdoch’s phone-hacking claim against a British newspaper office for a “large sum” after a secret deal was struck with Buckingham Palace, court documents said.

Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, sued Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) in the London High Court for various wrongful acts on behalf of the tabloid Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. From the mid-1990s to 2016.

NGN, which has paid millions of pounds to fix more than 1,000 phone hacking cases, is working this week to destroy claims by Harry and British actor Hugh Grant.

Harry accused his family and NGN dignitaries of colluding with the press to protect his image, saying a “secret agreement” had been reached between Buckingham Palace and NGN dignitaries to avoid embarrassment. Page Witness Statement.

Despite receiving support from the late Queen Elizabeth to take over the Murdoch Group, Harry says his attempts to obtain an apology from them have been thwarted.

‘Favorable Deal’

Nonetheless, he said that NGN had settled William’s claims “with a hefty sum of money in 2020…without informing the public, that seems to be a lucrative deal at the cost of him going quietly, so to speak.”

“This proves the existence of this secret agreement between the agency and senior officers of the NGN.”

In 2012 Murdoch’s group of British newspapers apologized outright for widespread hacking by journalists at the News of the World. .

In a 2014 criminal trial against News of the World journalists and others, former royal editor Clive Goodman said he hacked the voicemails of Harry, William and Williams’ wife Kate in the mid-2000s.

Her phone was hacked 155 times, Williams’ 35 times and Harry’s 9 times, Goodman said.

William’s office cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings, and NGN did not comment on its dealings with William.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves the High Court in London, England, on March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

In his filing, NGN’s attorney Anthony Hudson denied that there was any “secret agreement” between the publisher and the royal family. He argued that even if a deal was struck, the fact that the lawsuit was filed too late would not affect the case.

The case, one of four cases Harry is currently filing against the British publisher, occurred in the aftermath of the Netflix documentary and memoir Spare. own reputation.

‘Avoid at all costs’

His attorney said that under a secret deal, the royals agreed to hold off claims against NGN until other outstanding phone-hacking lawsuits are over.

Buckingham Palace “wanted to avoid at all costs” its reputation being damaged by the publication in the 1990s of details of an “intimate telephone conversation” between Prince Charles and Queen Camilla. Harry’s statement said.

After getting engaged to Meghan in late 2017, Harry said he wanted the phone hacking problem fixed. Her queen gave her support, he said, to pursue her own case and seek an apology from her Murdoch himself.

However, despite the Queen’s intervention, a palace lawyer said a year later “nothing could be done as NGN was not in a position to apologize to Her Majesty the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family at that stage”. sun.

After turning to outside lawyers to start his case in 2019, he said he was summoned to Buckingham Palace and told to lay it down by his father and senior aides.

“They had a specific long-term strategy for keeping the media (including NGN) in place so that my stepmother (and father) could be accepted by the British public as Queen Consort (respectively a King),” wrote Harry.

Anything that could “upset the Apple cart”, including phone hacking claims, was to be avoided at all costs.

The preliminary hearing will last three days and, if the judge allows it to proceed, a trial is scheduled for January.

Harry, who now lives in California with his family, was not in court but would be watching the proceedings via video link, said his attorney, David Sherborne.

($1 = 0.8047 pounds)

report by Michael Holden; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

