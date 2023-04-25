



Rishi Sunak wants to capitalize on improved relations with the EU, hoping for an agreement that will allow British passport holders to use electronic gates when traveling around the block.

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that British diplomats had unofficially raised the issue. Potential discussions were predicted at a meeting between Prime Minister Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission president in Japan in June.

An official spokesperson for Rishi Sunaks later stated:

Such deals help ease passport queues at airports, but do little to speed up border checks at Dover or Folkestone, where travelers have endured lengthy delays to catch ferries.

French police at the port of Dover and at Folkestone’s Eurotunnel still have to physically check stamps in passports to make sure they comply with post-Brexit limits on the number of days British tourists can stay in EU countries.

But Eurotunnel and ports are more concerned about the introduction of new rules in Europe requiring face scans of passport holders, which are already used at many airports.

They fear this will cause chronic queues on Kent’s roads. This is because the driver and each passenger must get out of the car to scan.

A source at Eurotunnel said most car-based traffic is manually controlled, with only a few electronic gates available in the coach hall and no space to expand.

Under an EU plan set to come into effect in 2024, UK citizens and other third-country nationals will be able to collect biometric data to gain visa waivers, but the UK government fears this won’t end the delay and is seeking full access. Bloomberg reported on blocs e-gates, citing people familiar with the matter.

The EU plans to introduce two separate but related entry systems later this year and in 2024.

The EU’s entry-exit system (EES), due to be introduced later this year, automatically registers visitors from non-EU countries whenever they cross the border.

The biggest concern is EES registration, where a customer’s biometrics, including face and fingerprint scans, and biographical details, including name, address, travel reason and accommodation plans, are captured at the airport or at the first point of entry on the French police portal. at Dover and Folkestone.

A source at Eurotunnel said the question was about the EU’s proposed technology and the role of transporters and border officials.

E-gates can be useful, but some may still require border officer control as a vehicle can have a mix of nationalities and identities only if someone has registered it.

The European Commission said it was considering introducing the system in a gradual and flexible way to avoid long waiting times at certain border checkpoints.

A second entry system, the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), will come into effect in November 2023 in all countries except Ireland.

It focuses on a new travel authorization system similar to that required to enter the United States. Once a traveler is registered, the authorization will last for 3 years. Congestion is expected to ease in pinch points like Dover as the physical verification of passport stamps is redundant.

UK passport holders with post-Brexit EU residency rights are exempt from the ETIAS requirement.

The UK government is also introducing a similar system for non-UK travelers visiting the UK, Electronic Travel Authorization, which will come into effect this year.

Downing Street was approached for comment.

