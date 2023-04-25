Stop Stigmatizing Us: South Valley People Reflect on How They’re Perceived





SOUTH VALLEY, NM Unless there’s a murder in the South Valley, the local media don’t usually come here.

If you watch or read the local news, every time you hear about the area bordering southwest Albuquerque, it’s always because someone got shot or someone got flies, said Robert Ryan, who was born in New Mexico’s largest city and recently moved to that unincorporated area. outside the city limits in Bernalillo County.

It’s not the Wild West here, he said.

But it’s not dangerous, said his wife, Arden Ryan. It’s a 24-hour news product.

Much of the public perceptions and media coverage of this place focuses on crime, the presence of asylum seekers or Dia de Los Muertos, residents said.

But the Ryans had no problems with their neighbors in the two years they lived here.

Residents of the South Valley are highly stigmatized, said Sue Enriquez, an aide at an assisted living facility here.

They always say there’s a lot of crime, there’s a lot of deviance, that our kids are deviant, all those things, said Enriquez, who has lived here for 18 years after moving away from Phoenix from the heat. and the crowd.

On Sunday, Enriquez and his family watched the 30th annual South Valley Pride Parade from the back of his son Luis Morenos’ truck in their driveway.

They were joined by hundreds of their neighbors who flocked to see lowriders and grab candy thrown by Rio Grande High School students, state lawmakers and candidates for local school boards and community colleges.

Flamenco Albuquerque dancers dance and wave to the parade crowd. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM)

Enriquez said the parade made them feel special and recognized the South Valley. It reminded him that there were lots of kids’ programs here, including dance clubs, karate and baseball teams.

Stop stigmatizing us, we weren’t bad people, Enriquez said.

A diverse and neglected community

Those perceptions discourage people from moving to the Valley and seeing it for what it really is, said Moreno, a member of the New Mexico National Guard and a service worker at a local steakhouse.

Various dialects of Spanish-speaking people live here, as well as a more recent immigrant community and people with deep ties to the Pueblo d’Isleta. It is rich in agriculture, with some landowners enriching themselves in pockets of large farms.

The community is not integrated with the city of Albuquerque, so many services like ambulance and firefighting terminate at the Five Points intersection or Rio Bravo Boulevard.

Additionally, residents typically travel to town to shop, which means the sales taxes they pay for goods and services don’t come back into their community.

According to the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, the patchwork of private and public land in the nearby Pajarito Mesa area has left many people without hookups to public services or state-maintained roads. The state constitution prohibits the government from building or maintaining any roads that cross private land, as it would legally be considered a gift to those landowners.

(Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM)

The federal government passed the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act in 1990 which defines a settlement as a community in Arizona, California, New Mexico or Texas within 150 miles of the US-Mexico border and free of a supply of potable water, adequate sewage systems, and safe and clean housing.

The South Valley meets all the substantive criteria of a colony: it has extremely high poverty rates, a large number of Mexican immigrants or their descendants, and is largely rural in nature.

However, it is technically too far from the border to meet that official designation, which would make the community eligible for infrastructure funds, according to the Raza Planning Resource Center at UNM.

According to the New Mexico Law Review, many people living here live in trailers with no utility hookups, including many Mexican immigrants who purchased subdivided lots under a real estate deal with no infrastructure.

Princeton University’s eviction lab found the South Valley had one of the highest eviction rates in the state in 2016.

Arden Ryan, a prep chef originally from Los Lunas, moved to the South Valley in 2021 because rents are cheaper here.

They have to come and see it wasn’t really bad, you know, and our kids aren’t that bad, Enriquez said. I mean, they are children! You know, some of them are more of a problem than others, but yeah, our kids, I think they’re pretty awesome.

Better public transit would be more inclusive

Ryan, who uses a cane, said his biggest pet peeve about the South Valley is how dangerous it is to cross the intersection of 98th Street and Gibson Boulevard.

She wants the community to be more walkable and thinks better public transportation would make the South Valley more inclusive for people with disabilities.

Even though the Ryans live within walking distance of their daughters’ charter school in the South Valley, she had to drive to school because it’s so dangerous to walk.

Chances are she won’t be able to learn to drive due to her special needs, Ryan said. How does she move?

There is only one bus serving the Westgate Heights neighborhood, Robert Ryan said, while parts of Albuquerque have multiple buses per route.

Ryan wants the public transportation system in the Albuquerque area to be more reliable, especially the Sun Van, which is for the elderly or disabled.

Her daughter successfully drove the van last year, but in 2022 her school schedule changed and it was impossible to adjust her pick-up time. To pick up the van, you must wait 30 minutes before and after the scheduled pick-up time.

If you’re elderly, if you have special needs, it can be very difficult, Ryan said, and if you don’t qualify for other services, like a home health worker, you do it yourself. , which makes things even more difficult.

Enriquez said she would like to see the government help develop more local businesses. Moreno said the South Valley needs more schools and places for children to play.

Someone can just take their time, visit the valley and explore what it has to offer, not just based on what people say about it, Moreno said, because every part of New Mexico has its good and its bad sides.

(Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM)

