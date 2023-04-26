Hyundai and SK On finalize $5 billion battery factory in the United States [Update]





Hyundai Motor Group and SK On plan to invest about $5 billion to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in the United States. The partners recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Nov. 28 in Georgia, where Hyundai is building its first dedicated electric vehicle facility. Hyundai and SK finalized plans for their North America-based battery cell factory on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the South Korean automaker, Hyundai and SK On have chosen Bartow County, Georgia as the site for their new EV battery manufacturing plant.

Hyundai and SK have been in talks since May to build a joint battery plant in the United States. However, disagreements over how much each partner would receive delayed progress.

In March, Hyundai presented its strategy on how the automaker plans to become a global powerhouse for electric vehicles, with local battery supply. To increase production in the United States, Hyundai has announced that it will build its first dedicated electric vehicle factory in Bryan County, Georgia.

The $5.5 billion EV facility was originally scheduled to begin commercial production in 2025, but with the passage of the Cut Inflation Act in August, the South Korean automaker has accelerated its schedule.

To meet the requirements of the IRA (battery supply and assembly) bill and to ensure that its customers will benefit from the tax credit, Hyundai opened its new factory on October 25. Although disagreements have delayed its US battery factory so far, the final details are emerging.

Hyundai and SK On will build their new electric vehicle battery plant in Bartow County that will supply Hyundai Motor Group plants, including Kia and Genesis.

The new battery plant will supply pocket-style EV batteries for new Hyundai models built at its new plant in Bryan County, Georgia. Hyundai already uses SK batteries for its award-winning IONIQ5, the recently launched IONIQ6 and Kia’s EV6. The automaker also plans to use them in future IONIQ7, Genesis GV70 and Kia EV9 SUVs.

The joint venture’s new battery plant is expected to start production in 2025 after the final decision of the board of directors is approved. As for location, the new facility will be at the Bartow Center on Route 411.

The automaker is also in talks with LG Energy for two additional electric vehicle battery plants in the United States, enough to power about one million electric vehicles.

So far, Hyundai Motor Group has successfully transitioned to electric vehicles with strong demand and award-winning models as it seeks to capitalize on the rapidly changing US auto market.

Update April 25, 2023: Hyundai and SK On on Tuesday finalized plans for a 50/50 $5 billion EV battery cell production plant. The facility is expected to start manufacturing battery cells in the second of 2025. When fully operational, Hyundai expects an annual production capacity of 35 GWh to support the deployment of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis electric vehicles.

