Taliban kill mastermind of Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 US service members





The mastermind of the deadly August 2021 attack at Kabul International Airport, which claimed the lives of 13 US service members and more than 150 Afghans seeking to flee the country, has been killed, according to three US officials.

The Islamic State operative, whose name officials did not provide, was killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan earlier this month, officials said.

The United States was not involved in the operation, officials said, and does not rely on the Taliban to confirm he was killed.

The United States has intelligence and other sources confirming his death, the officials said, adding that it was not providing the Taliban with any information or operational intelligence. Other partners in the region share information with the Taliban.

A Taliban fighter stands guard on August 27, 2021, at the site where two suicide bombers detonated, killing dozens of people, including 13 American soldiers, at Kabul airport.Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images file

On Tuesday evening, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “The Islamic State terrorist who was the mastermind of the horrific bombing at Abbey Gate that killed 13 brave American servicemen and many others was removed from the battlefield. He was killed in a Taliban operation, which is another in a series of high-profile leadership losses the Islamic State has suffered this year.”

“We have made it clear to the Taliban that it is their responsibility to ensure that they do not give safe haven to terrorists, whether al-Qaeda or ISIS-K.”

The families of the 13 US service members killed in the airport attack were notified of the agent’s death this week, most in a brief phone call from the military. The dead included 11 Marines, a Navycorpsman and an Army soldier.

Staff Sergeant Darin “Taylor” Hoover was seriously injured in the attack and later died.

Despite his injuries, he continued to aid his fellow Marines, giving them ammunition and encouraging them to keep fighting. He was 31 years old.

His father, Darin Hoover, who was briefed on the deaths of the ISIS operatives on Tuesday, said he was frustrated with how little information the Pentagon and State Department shared about the attack that day. -there.

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2021.Wali Sabawoon/AP file

We only get piecemeal information from them and it just doesn’t work for me, he said. How can you bring in the next generation to defend this country if that’s how they’re being treated?

Hoover said the Marine did not provide the name of the slain officer or any details about the operation beyond that he was the individual responsible for the attack.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said that does not end the need for justice for the families of those killed.

If these reports are true, any time a terrorist is taken off the board is a good day. But that does not lessen the Biden administration’s guilt for the failures that led to the attack on Abbey Gate, nor will it deter the committee’s investigation,” McCaul wrote in a statement. not until every stone has been turned and these golden stars’ families have answers and justice.”

CORRECTION (April 25, 2023, 8:30 PM ET): A caption on a photo in an earlier version of this article was incorrect when two bombs went off at Kabul airport. It was August 26, 2021, not August 27, 2021.

