US President Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election campaign | Joe Biden News





US President Joe Biden has officially launched his campaign for re-election in 2024, emerging as the Democratic frontrunner in a race that could pit him against Republican candidate Donald Trump for a second time.

Bidens’ announcement in a video on Tuesday came on the fourth anniversary of the start of his first successful presidential bid.

A majority of Democrats would back Biden, 80, against a Republican challenger in next year’s election, according to a recent poll.

But the Democratic president is facing some of the lowest approval ratings in his term so far, and his age Biden is currently the oldest person to hold America’s highest office has sparked questions about his prospects. re-election.

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting on his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will outweigh worries about his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination without serious Democratic rivals. But he is still ready for an uphill battle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.

I said we were in a battle for America’s soul, and we still are, Biden said in his campaign video. The question we face is whether, in the years to come, we will have more or less freedom, more or less rights.

The Republican Party reacted to Bidens’ announcement by calling the Democrat out of touch.

Biden is so out of touch that after creating crisis after crisis he thinks he deserves another four years, the Republican National Committee said in a statement.

If voters let Biden finish the job, inflation will continue to soar, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off. did he declare.

MAGA extremists

Few things have united Democratic voters more than the prospect of Trump’s return to power. And Bidens’ political standing within his party has stabilized after Democrats put up a stronger-than-expected performance in last year’s midterm elections, which the White House press secretary , Karine Jean-Pierre, noted in her remarks on Tuesday.

Against all odds, against everything we were told, this president had one of the most successful midterm elections for a Democratic president in 60 years, she said. We were able to stop this red wave. This does not happen.

Biden resumed running on Tuesday on the same themes that backed his party in the November vote, particularly on preserving access to abortion.

Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There is nothing more important. Nothing could be more sacred, Biden said in the launch video, which portrays the Republican Party as trying to reduce access to abortion, cut Social Security retirement benefits, limit voting rights and ban books he disagrees with.

Throughout the country, MAGA [Make America Great Again] extremists are lining up to take away those basic freedoms, Biden charged, referring to a Trump campaign slogan and his supporters. Now is not the time to be complacent. This is why I am a candidate for re-election.

Biden faces a few longtime primary challengers, including self-help guru Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert Kennedy Jr., but as incumbent president, he enters the race for the Democratic nomination as that undisputed favourite.

The nominee will be confirmed at the national party convention in Chicago in August 2024.

The Trump-Biden rematch?

On the Republican side, Trump is widely seen as the frontrunner of 2024.

The former president announced his campaign in November, but since then has faced a series of legal woes, including criminal charges in New York over alleged cash payments he allegedly made to the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels.

Still, Trump, who pleaded not guilty in the case, maintains strong support with an NBC News poll this month revealing that 46% of Republican primary voters would support him.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had the second-highest level of Republican support at 31%, though he has yet to officially announce his candidacy.

If Trump wins the Republican nomination, it would prepare Biden for a rematch of the hard-fought 2020 election, which he won with victories in key swing states.

In a statement on Bidens’ candidacy, Trump criticized the president for his record on immigration, inflation and US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century. Banks are going bankrupt, Trump said on his social media platform. We gave up our energy independence, just as we did in Afghanistan.

