House to vote on resolution praising US-Israel relations, Abraham Accords





The House of Representatives is due to vote Tuesday night on a resolution supporting US-Israeli relations and the Abraham Accords, in honor of the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

The resolution will be the first major House vote on US-Israel relations in the new Congress.

The legislation, sponsored by Representatives Ann Wagner (R-MO), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Mike McCaul (R-TX) and Brad Schneider (D-IL), encourages[es] expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords and calls for ensuring that the existing agreements deliver tangible security and economic benefits to the citizens of these countries and to all peoples of the region.

It recognizes the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel and the US-Israeli relationship, describing the relationship as close and strong marked by strong people-to-people ties and close cooperation on a wide range of issues as well as shared values ​​and a commitment to democracy.

He voices continued support for U.S. security assistance to Israel outlined in the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding, which Congress codified into law in 2020. A small number of far-left Democratic lawmakers have called for conditions, end-use restrictions or other reviews of US aid to Israel. Two years ago, additional funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system passed the House with just nine votes against.

The legislation also supports Israel’s strong involvement as an active member of the community of nations. Many supporters of the Jewish state accuse international organizations, especially the United Nations, of unfairly targeting Israel.

In a statement regarding the introduction of this resolution, Wagner, the main sponsor, noted both the US-Israeli partnership as well as the threat Israel faces from Iran and the growth of anti-Semitism. in the world.

Israel is one of our strongest allies and one of our closest friends, and we are determined to strengthen this vital link. The US-Israeli partnership supports greater security and economic benefits for the entire region. The establishment of the State of Israel was an unprecedented achievement in world history and we are unwavering in our support for our Israeli friends, Wagner said. We honor the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel and will continue to ensure that it is able to defend itself against the reckless and dangerous Iranian regime and its proxies. As we stand united against vile expressions of hatred and growing anti-Semitism around the world, we will also work to strengthen the Abraham Accords and urge other nations to normalize their relations with Israel.

McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, stressed that the US-Israel relationship is rock-solid, has made both countries safer and more secure, and is built on shared values ​​and close ties between our peoples. , our governments and private sectors, and highlighted the Abraham Accords as a key development that has benefited both countries.

Schneider said the United States is justifiably proud to be the first nation to recognize the fledgling state of Israel in 1948, also emphasizing the importance of shared values ​​as the foundation for an extraordinary relationship, and said that he was watching[s] looking forward to the potential of this partnership over the next 75 years, especially in expanding the Abraham Accords.

Manning described the US-Israel relationship as extraordinary and enduring based on our shared interests and core values ​​and Israel as our most important, most trusted and only democratic ally in the region. She said she was proud of the accomplishments Israel and the United States have made together, including the historic Abraham Accords as well as championing[ing] democracy, partner[ing] on technological achievements, increase[ing] regional security and celebration[ing] our common core values.

J Street, the left-wing pro-Israel and pro-peace group, contacted congressional offices yesterday, describing the resolution as problematic while not calling for any specific vote, Jewish Insider has learned. The group noted that the resolution does not mention a two-state solution or directly mention the Palestinians. I got the email from someone who received it.

In the email, J Street also states that it should be noted that this resolution fails to mention Israel’s democratic crisis, the months of protests in response, and the fight for Israel’s democratic future at this time. , referring to the Israeli government’s proposal for judicial reform.

The email does not urge members to specifically vote on the resolution, but urges lawmakers who [feel] compelled to vote for this resolution in order to issue statements reaffirming[ing] support for a two-state solution.

J Street spokesman Logan Bayroff told JI: ‘We regret that the House resolution introduced to mark Israel’s 75th anniversary omits key commitments and aspirations that have been at the heart of the U.S. relationship. -Israeli for decades, reiterating concerns expressed in the email regarding the Israeli-Israeli relationship. Palestinian conflict and judicial reform efforts and protests.

This anniversary should be a time, as has been the case with previous resolutions marking milestone anniversaries for Israel, when long-standing bipartisan consensus positions on Israel are reinforced, rather than suppressed to accommodate growing rejection of Republican parties. , continued Bayroff.

AIPAC urged lawmakers to vote in favor of the resolution.

