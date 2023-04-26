UK Government Launches 100m Foundation Model Task Force The Register





The UK government on Monday said it was committing $100 million ($125 million) to launch the Foundation Model Taskforce, which is expected to help spur the development of AI systems that could boost the country’s GDP.

Large-scale language models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4 are set to appear in software and services around the world, including technology, law, healthcare, education, entertainment, and media, providing user interfaces primarily chatbot-like and querying and processing raw data. Generate reports, creative content and more.

Analysts believe these unintelligent tools that can answer questions, follow instructions, and organize content from training data will improve worker productivity and improve the economy. We think bots are useful and will be improved to some extent. Right now, it feels like everyone is so enamored with the magical, sparkling nature of technology that they lose all sense of balance.

“Harnessing the potential of AI presents tremendous opportunities to grow the economy, create well-paying jobs and build a better future through advances in healthcare and security,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. .

“By investing in new technologies through our new specialized task force, we can continue to lead the way in developing safe and reliable AI as part of shaping a more innovative UK economy.”

The Foundation Model Taskforce is expected to help UK companies and developers build better AI systems and procure technology for public service. The first pilot project is scheduled to start within the next six months. The initiative follows the government’s initial commitment to invest $900 million ($1.1 billion) to build a supercomputer designed to train and run homegrown AI models.

Some have called this system BritGPT. It was previously reported that super costs could reach up to $800 million. The final figure was 900 million.

The task force will consist of government and industry experts who will report directly to the Prime Minister and Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan. Officials have yet to decide who will lead the task force and will announce that decision later this year. In the meantime, Matt Clifford, chair of the Advanced Research and Innovation Agency, will advise the Prime Minister and Technology Secretary on developing the task force.

Large AI models are expensive to build. Training and deploying these systems at scale requires extensive computing power, vast amounts of data, and expertise. State-of-the-art models like OpenAI’s GPT suite can cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build and iterate. The investment promised by the UK government is less than private funding for top AI startups.

Microsoft, for example, has invested a staggering $10 billion in OpenAI, exclusively licensing AI software into its own products. Meanwhile, London-based AI lab DeepMind has merged with Google. Other startups, such as Anthropic and Stability AI, are reportedly looking to raise billions of dollars from investors to fund training and testing.

That’s not to say UK taxpayers necessarily have to bear these kinds of bills, financing techniques that can fill the coffers of private companies. It puts the promised amount into context. On the other hand, seeding the development of next-generation AI models can provide a significant return on investment where both the public and private sectors benefit from the technology, if all works well enough.

That said, starting with 100 million quids is probably a safe bet, given that the UK government has blown billions of dollars on poor IT projects.

The UK government believes that machine learning can increase global GDP by 7% over 10 years, so it hopes the UK will catch a significant chunk of that growth. The move came as experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted a 0.3 percent decline in GDP this year.

“We must act now to seize the opportunities that AI will offer us in the future. We are launching a specialized task force with funding to make our ambitions of an AI-enabled nation a reality and put the UK at the forefront of the pack. in this emerging technology,” said Donelan.

“The greatest ability we can develop to ensure this leadership is the safety and reliability of such systems. This will give the public and businesses the confidence they need to confidently adopt this technology and fully realize its benefits. . This task force will prioritize.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/04/25/uk_gov_taskforce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos