Despite Taiwan tensions over spy balloons, China invites US to climate talks





Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua invites his US counterpart to China to discuss cooperation in combating climate change

China’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua has invited his US counterpart John Kerry to China, boosting hopes that the world’s two biggest emitters can renew their cooperation on climate change.

The two veteran diplomats virtually spoke last week as the United States hosted the Major Economies Climate Forum. During that interview, Xie extended an invitation to Kerry, the former US secretary of state told Foreign Policy magazine.

I hope that these discussions will allow us to return to where we were two years ago, because we also need to be able to cooperate together on this issue,” Kerry said.

US pledges $1 billion to Green Climate Fund in call to keep 1.5C within reach

While the government of US President Joe Biden has tried to separate the climate talks from the broader US-China relationship, issues such as Taiwanese independence and the recent Chinese spy balloon scandal have impeded both parties to meaningfully engage on climate change.

Health issues have also hampered progress, with Kerry telling Foreign Policy magazine that Xie suffered “some kind of stroke” in January which kept him out of work for “about a month and a half”. Xie has not made any overseas trips since and her participation in November’s Cop28 climate talks is in doubt.

Early Promise

Biden appointed Kerry as his climate envoy shortly after his election in November 2020. Three months later, Chinese President Xi Jinping brought Zhenhua out of retirement to be his climate envoy.

The appointments were seen as an increase in the chances that the two sides could work together on climate change, as they did under the Obama administration to reach the Paris agreement in 2015, due to the long relationship and friendship of the two men.

UN: The world is about to explode its carbon budget by 1.5°C in 10 years

After dozens of virtual meetings and several in-person meetings, those hopes were further boosted in late 2021 when the two sides announced a joint climate deal at the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow. The two parties have pledged to discuss measures to reduce methane emissions.

Powerful officials and experts from both countries were expected to begin discussions on issues such as clean electricity, circular economy and city climate action, as well as methane, in September 2022.

Pelosi triggers an outage

But in August 2022, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi paid an official visit to Taiwan, an island nation off the east coast of China that the Chinese government considers part of from China.

China responded by canceling the climate talks, a move Kerry called “both disappointing and wrong.” Instead of cooperating, officials on both sides engaged in public discussions on Twitter about their climate records.

A few months later, in November, tensions eased after Biden and Xi had a productive meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Indonesia. They agreed to work together on climate change and their climate teams, who were both at COP27 in Egypt at the time, were allowed to speak to each other formally again.

After this meeting, the United States announced that its top foreign affairs official, Anthony Blinken, would visit China. But that trip was canceled when the US military shot down a Chinese balloon in US airspace in February.

McCarthy compromises

Then, in April, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen visited the United States and met with Pelosi’s successor as leader of the US House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy.

According to Thom Woodroofe, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former climate diplomat, the meeting was made less provocative for China because it was held in McCarthy’s home state of California, rather than in the US Congress or in Taiwan.

The U.S. government downplayed the trip, calling it merely a “transit stop” on Tsai’s way to the Caribbean.

Despite these setbacks, Kerry told Foreign Policy last week that both sides are back to where we hope we can move forward.” But, he added, “it is purely speculative at this point.

If they met, Kerry said they would work together to reduce methane emissions, transition energy from fossil fuels to renewables and prevent the destruction of forests.

US solar boom on hold as industry awaits subsidy rules

Compared to geopolitics, intellectual property and other controversies, climate is seen as a relatively easy issue for both parties to discuss.

Greenpeace East Asia adviser Li Shuo told Climate Home: “If the two countries can’t talk about such an issue with common interest, I don’t know what’s going on. another for the bilateral relationship”.

Woodroofe said if the United States and China were to cooperate, it had to be now. Kerry talked about his upcoming retirement, Xie is sick and there could be a Republican in the White House next year, he noted.

“Diplomacy is about personalities and people,” Woodroofe said. “The thing is, we have the two senior statesmen – both of whom have the ability to get things done – it’s a really rare and meaningful situation that can lead to progress.”

“If not them now, then who?” He asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.climatechangenews.com/2023/04/25/despite-taiwan-and-spy-baloon-tensions-china-invites-us-for-climate-talks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos