



When Britain’s first civilian evacuation flight took off from a rough airfield north of Khartoum on Tuesday afternoon, other European countries stressed that they had successfully evacuated hundreds of their citizens from Sudan.

British forces were able to use Wadi Seidna base for the first time with permission from the Sudanese government to evacuate 24 diplomats on Sunday afternoon, but Britain handed over control of the airport to Germany.

At that point, as fighting between the Syrian government and RSF rebels was still raging in and around Khartoum, Germany and France began their own evacuation procedures. Germany took over air traffic control and five flights departed between late Sunday and lunchtime on Tuesday. The sixth and final German rescue flight via Jordan was scheduled to depart on Tuesday evening.

The first five flights evacuated 490 people from 30 countries, which was highlighted as a tremendous achievement by that country’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock.

Unlike other countries, it is important for us that the withdrawal applies not only to our embassy staff, but to all local Germans and partners, Baerbock added. Tuesday morning, England.

In Britain, criticism mounted on Monday for picking up 24 embassy workers from Khartoum and taking them to Wadi Seydna after being rescued from a risky operation involving elite troops, presumably from the SAS. Another stranded Englishman.

The situation changed just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, when Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that the UK was coordinating the evacuation. The Hercules transport plane, based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, took off early in the morning carrying 130 Royal Marines and consular and immigration officials.

They arrived at the airport to get ready, and they were ready around 11 a.m., and as the cease-fire was just nearing, a message was sent out from the Foreign Office telling people to get to the runway as soon as possible. Location spelled out with GPS coordinates. and the What Three Words mapping app.

But British people who are worried about their relatives in Sudan are still concerned. London doctor Manal told The Guardian she lost contact with her 77-year-old mother, who was attending her country wedding, as her phone and internet connection went down.

How are you going to reach people now, government or foreign ministry or whatever? The doctor said at lunchtime. Late Tuesday she finally contacted her mother and her younger brother, who are also in the country, but she said she had not been personally instructed by the Foreign Office to head to the air base.

By evening, the family had taken matters into their own hands and decided to travel to the air base anyway, fearing that they would otherwise not be able to make it in the short window for their planned evacuation flight home.

The Hercules plane then headed back to Cyprus, prompting inaccurate speculation that it might have been carrying the first evacuated people. Instead, it was mostly empty as a base, and as Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace explained in a late lunch update, there were some complications.

Pressed by Defense Select Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood on when the first plane with passengers would take off, Wallace told MPs that RAF flights would begin once the Germans left. Moment.

It was a surprising reply that showed how far behind Britain had fallen. Two hours later, it emerged that Britain’s first evacuation plane had finally taken off, returned to Cyprus for four to five hours, and had been cleared by German-run air traffic control to leave safely.

Meanwhile, other countries were collapsing. The French Defense Ministry said Operation Sagittarius Rescue (British officials declined to name the British equivalent on Tuesday) conducted nine round-trip flights, rescued 500 people from 40 countries and sent 10 convoys to air bases. said to have placed

But despite falling behind France and Germany, Britain was noticeably ahead of the United States. As night fell on Sudan, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was the one who brokered the 72-hour ceasefire, but there was still no sign of a US airlift for the 16,000 civilians in Sudan.

Two more British flights are expected from the north of Khartoum overnight, expected from Wednesday to rescue hundreds and bring them back to the UK and elsewhere. And a detachment of Royal Marines remained at Port Sudan, where Wallace directed the frigate HMS Lancaster to dock in case the airstrip was suddenly closed in case of a ceasefire violation.

