American woman arrested in Australia after gold-plated weapon found in her luggage





(NEXSTAR) A 28-year-old American woman faces charges and possible visa cancellation after Australian authorities say they found a 24-karat gold-plated handgun in her luggage over the weekend.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was arrested at Sydney Airport on Sunday after Australian Border Force officers, using ‘sophisticated detection technology’, found the gun in her luggage .

According to ABF, the firearm was unregistered and the woman, who was traveling from Los Angeles, did not have a license to import or own a firearm into Australia.

The woman has been charged and, if convicted, could face up to 10 years in prison, ABF wrote in a press release.

Although details are limited, the woman appeared in court on Monday and was released on bail. Pending legal proceedings, the woman could have her visa canceled and deported from Australia.

Another hearing is scheduled for May, according to 7News Australia.

In the United States, airline passengers are permitted to have unloaded firearms, stored in locked hard-sided containers, in their checked baggage only, the TSA explains.

Firearms must be declared with the airline and passengers traveling internationally are encouraged to check the regulations of their destination country with US Customs and Border Protection.

“When traveling, obey the laws regarding possession of firearms as they vary by local, state and international governments,” advises the TSA.

Australia has some of the toughest gun laws in the world, reports The Hill. After a man armed with a high-powered semi-automatic rifle killed 35 people at the historic site of Port Arthur in Tasmania and a series of mass shootings took place in previous years, the Australian Parliament passed the National Firearms Accord.

In addition to banning certain rifles and shotguns, the policy created strict licensing requirements, which include a mandatory training program for a new licensee. Since the law came into force in 1996, Australia has not seen a single mass shooting.

