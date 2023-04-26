



Opinion Political leaders fall for bizarre fancies, but yesterday British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak created a whole new realm of fantasy where his dreams of the country’s future can thrive unhindered by encounters with reality.

He calls it the “Unicorn Kingdom,” or Britain for short. The UK is a world leader in technology development and attracts significant investment from around the world.

All would be too much fun if it wasn’t real. But at least in the fact that he actually said so.

Yesterday, the UK government announced a $10 million ($12.43 million) commitment to AI, in a desperate effort to get on trend with the OpenAI ilk’s large-scale language model that promises to transform business, healthcare and government beyond our imaginations. Announced an increase in spending. Depending on your point of view, press the red button that triggers the cycle of fate in The Fall of Civilization.

But Sunak was also there to woo British businesses enjoying the compounding effects of record-breaking inflation after Brexit, the war in Ukraine and Covid, which has been recorded all over their balance sheets.

According to an official statement, the prime minister promoted Britain’s GREAT campaign, which has been relaunched in 2021 to showcase the best of Britain in everything from science and technology to sustainability, culture and creativity.

Sunak emphasized the campaign by convincing his classmates that a private schoolboy recently visited California had sold his latest job.

We just launched a campaign in Silicon Valley. Just talking about what our company was doing. Many pastors were there last week and it was a great success. And what was it called? After three glasses of champagne and a transatlantic flight, he told an aide he could surmise would be better off staying in Sudan than owning a name that seemed like a very good idea.

Yes, Unicorn Kingdom. Sunac plowed. I just started the campaign and this time I tried it in a slightly funkier way, but it definitely seems to work.

To be fair, the British Prime Minister is probably not a mythical creature beloved by medieval cartographers and pastel-colored children’s toy makers alike, but rather a unicorn as in the billion-dollar-worthy start-up Britain claims to have 144 of them. would have meant

But this is the UK in the 2020s and at this stage it’s hard to tell them apart.

Turn it upside down or into the real world, as British citizens are compelled to call it, and the picture is very different.

Teachers stand out. For more pay, yes, to make up for the inflation that has devastated the pay packet, according to the union. But behind the controversy are also endemic recruitment issues in math and science. According to the professional publication TES, nearly half of secondary school students teach mathematics to non-professional teachers. The problem stems from the fact that the UK has not met its recruitment target to attract and train math teachers for more than a decade, despite the decision to lower its standards by 39%.

The government’s $100 million ($124 million) for AI, on top of the previously announced $900 million ($1.1 billion) to build supercomputers designed to train and run homegrown AI models, could be welcomed. there is. But unless a country builds a foundation for the success of the technology in its population, it’s not sustainable, or as the saga of processor designer Arm shows, it can buy success and move it elsewhere.

But that’s a long story, and it’s well past Rishi’s bedtime.

