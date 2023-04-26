New Smart #1 Electric SUV: UK Pricing and Specs Announced





Pricing for the new Smart #1 electric SUV starts at $35,950, with first deliveries expected in summer 2023. The launch of Smart #1 represents the first step in Smarts’ transition to an all-electric vehicle manufacturer after 25 years. Launch of the original two-seater smart city car.

The Smart #1 was developed under the Daimler-Geely joint ownership of Smarts and the first 100 #1 headed to the UK will be a Launch Edition model featuring custom design details inspired by the Smart Concept #1 debuting in Munich in 2021. Will be. More than that, customers can choose from Pro+, Premium and high-performance Brabus versions.

Like the Munich show car, the Smart #1 Launch Edition is painted white with a contrasting gold roof and also features a distinctive checkered pattern. The same graphics have been added to the 19-inch alloy wheels, while custom trim colors and two-tone leather upholstery distinguish the Special Edition’s interior. The cost is 39,450.

That Launch Edition is 500 more than the #1 Premium model it is based on. Like the Premium, it’s equipped with matrix LED headlights, a 13-speaker Beats stereo, wireless smartphone charging pad, adaptive cruise control and self-parking.

The cheapest #1 is the Pro+ model starting at $35,950. It includes everything from LED exterior lights, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated seats, a 360-degree camera system and a panoramic sunroof.

At the pinnacle of the lineup is the high-performance Smart Brabus #1 starting at 43,450 and featuring a full bodykit for a sporty look, supporting the sporty performance of the 4×4 powertrain.

Smart #1 battery and powertrain

Smart #1 is based on Geely’s all-new electrical architecture called SEA. This will underpin Smarts’ forthcoming new range of electric vehicles, including Smart #3, and #1 also sets the template for the brand’s future design direction. Auto Express understands that all of the company’s future cars will use the same #numbering nomenclature, placing products in chronological order rather than size or division.

From launch, #1 comes installed with a 62 kWh (usable) battery for up to 260 miles of headline range on the base Pro+ model. Premium and Lunch Edition vehicles have a range of 273 miles, including a heat pump and silicon carbide inverter for increased efficiency. The high performance of the Brabus version reduces the range to 243 miles.

A car battery with 150kW fast charging capability can be charged from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes, and when connected to a 22kW AC charger, it will be charged from 10 to 80% in about 3 hours.

The battery powers one rear-mounted motor in the standard model weighing 1820 kg. It produces 268 bhp and 343 Nm of torque, which is good enough for a 0-62 mph time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph. In the Brabus, the dual-motor system delivers 422bhp for a 0-62mph sprint of 3.9 seconds.

design and practicality

At 4.27m in length, #1 is the largest Smart, highlighting the brand’s readiness to expand beyond its city car roots into larger segments. Unlike the 4-seater Concept #1, the Yangsan #1 is a full 5-seater SUV that emphasizes practicality as well as style.

The 2.75m wheelbase is relatively long considering the vehicle’s overall length and helps maximize interior passenger space. Smart claims the #1 is similar in size to the MINI Countryman, but has as much interior space as a Mercedes E-Class executive sedan. The #1 also features a 15-litre front storage space in the nose and a conventional boot offering up to 411 liters of loadspace.

One area where Smart #1 is very true to Concept #1 is car styling. This new SUV underscores Smarts’ future design direction with smooth surfaces, simple lighting signatures on the front and rear, and a seamless roof design that dives over the vehicle’s C-pillar.

According to Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz, the parent company of Smarts, the new Smart #1 marks a restart for the brand and showcases the new design DNA of the Sensual Product.

It embodies beauty with mature, cool and smart solutions. It’s new, fresh and enchanting.

interior and technology

This modern exterior has been a big focus for the Smart, and the interior is no different with its minimalist design and feel. The dashboard is dominated by a central 12.8-inch touchscreen with a distinct focus on connectivity, as the infotainment can be upgraded via an over-the-air software update. A 9.2-inch Full HD digital dashboard is combined with a 10-inch head-up display.

Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities are available as part of the Advanced Driver Assistance System package and offer stop-and-go technology, lane-keep assistance, blind spot, highway and traffic-jam assistance, automatic parking, and adaptive cruise control with adaptive high-beam headlights. do. Seven airbags are also included.

Smart #1 will compete with competing electric vehicles such as the Hyundai Kona Electric, Jeep Avenger, and Peugeot e-2008. Fellow Geely brand Volvo will produce its own compact electric SUV on the same platform, and the Smart will position itself as an affordable alternative to that model. Customers can order vehicles online or through our physical smart dealer network, and each vehicle comes with an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the electric powertrain.

For a list of the best electric cars on sale right now, click here…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/smart/357322/new-smart-1-electric-suv-uk-prices-and-specs-announced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos