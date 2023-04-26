US Updates Asteroid Defense Strategy | Space





The US National Science and Technology Council has updated the country’s plan to deal with potentially dangerous asteroids.

Earlier this month, the Council released a 38-page document setting out six goals for federal agencies aimed at strengthening our ability to detect, track and develop technologies to deflect dangerous near-Earth objects (NEOs) and increase preparedness. internationally to such events.

According to the report, millions of small objects circling the sun pass close to Earth’s orbital plane. Many of these rocks eventually sink into Earth’s atmosphere but burn before they reach the ground. Near-Earth cruisers 33 feet (10 meters) or larger are the main concern, as asteroids that size tend to be quite powerful.

The report (opens in a new tab) cites the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, which estimates that there are nearly 1,000 near-Earth objects more than 1 kilometer wide. Space rocks of this size would cause severe damage if they hit Earth, and about 5% of this NEO population remains untraceable.

From there, the numbers increase as the objects get smaller. The smaller the size class, the higher its abundance and undiscovered estimate. Around 25,000 potentially dangerous NEOs over 460 ft (140 m) are currently tracked, along with around 230,000 in the 165 ft (50 m) class; less than 8% of the latter group are currently followed. In addition, there are millions of smaller objects that could “cause surface damage” if they survive their atmospheric descent, according to the report.

Fortunately, none of the large NEOs already under humanity’s watchful eye are expected to fly close enough to the planet to cause an impact. Currently, the closest pass of a dangerous NEO to Earth is expected in 2029, when the 1,100-foot-wide (335 m) asteroid Apophis flies within 19,635 miles (31,600 km) of the surface. of the planet.

It’s almost like getting hit by a bullet. For perspective: The moon orbits Earth at an average distance of about 240,000 miles (385,000 km).

Apophis’ approach in 2029 is therefore going to be quite an event, and the updated planetary defense plan urges the aerospace and defense industries to take advantage of the asteroid’s passage. Apophis presents “a serendipitous opportunity to advance Earth’s planetary defense through technology demonstrations and international collaboration,” the report said.

But it is the countless near-Earth objects that we ignore that pose the real threat. The report cites the 2013 asteroid impact on Chelyabinsk, Russia, which came out of clear blue skies and injured more than 1,500 people.

In response to the imminent threat of an unexpected impact, and amid growing technological capacity to do something about it, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs created the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) and the Space Mission Planning Advisory Group (SMPAG) in 2014. The two organizations aim to consolidate global observations to strengthen NEO awareness and planetary defense. NASA followed suit in 2016 when it established the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) dedicated to NEOs.

The six action plan goals listed in the updated action plan include improved detection, more accurate tracking and characterization, and technological advances in the deflection of near-Earth objects. Two of the objectives are oriented towards international cooperation and global emergency procedures. And another urges U.S. federal agencies (e.g., NASA and Space Force) to continue interagency efforts focused on planetary defense projects designed to thwart potential threats to Earth.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was one project that had this exact goal. The DART mission successfully drove a probe into an asteroid in September 2022 to demonstrate the ability to alter the trajectory of a space rock. The action plan also highlights upcoming programs, like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory and the NEO Surveyor Space Telescope, that will help us keep an eye out for potentially dangerous asteroids.

