Aurora seen in British skies for two nights due to solar storm.

Auroras lit up British skies for two days in a row between Monday and Tuesday, and people across the country shared images of their spectacular sightings.

The Bureau of Meteorology said widespread sightings of the aurora were widespread across the UK on Sunday night as a result of the powerful solar storm, warning the public of another chance to see them in clear skies Monday night.

And many Twitter users took the opportunity to share pictures of the space weather phenomenon on Tuesday morning.

Auroras occur when charged particles from the Sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field.

In the Northern Hemisphere it is called the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights, and in the Southern Hemisphere it is called the Aurora Australis.

Multiple space weather monitoring agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said on Monday that a blast of superheated material from the sun blasted toward Earth at nearly 2 million miles per hour late last week.

Auroras were spotted Monday in several parts of the world, including skies across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

According to the Met Office, last night’s aurora sightings were limited to parts of the south of England, including Somerset and Wiltshire, and to the north due to an overall weak geomagnetic storm overnight.

The color of the night sky in the photos shared by amateur photographers ranged from pink to purple to green.

The different colors are the result of several factors, including altitude and the types of gas molecules present in Earth’s upper atmosphere at the time.

The pink hue is produced by nitrogen molecules at an altitude of about 100 km.

Oxygen atoms high in the atmosphere are known to give off a reddish glow, and the green hue may be the result of charged particles colliding with the oxygen at low altitudes.

Hydrogen and helium molecules are known to create blue and purple auroras in northern skies.

The auroras detected this week are the result of the third most severe geomagnetic storm since the current 11-year solar cycle began in 2019, which could peak in 2024, according to US NOAA.

