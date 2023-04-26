US debt default could trigger catastrophe and mass unemployment: Yellen





A US debt default would spell disaster for the economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. She warned of potential mass unemployment, defaults and widespread economic weakness if the United States did not repay its debts. She urged lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling and not wait “until the last minute” to do so. Loading Something is loading.

A default on the public debt would be catastrophic for the US economy, causing mass unemployment, defaults and rising interest rates “in perpetuity”, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“Since 1789, the United States has paid all of our bills on time, and it should stay that way,” Yellen told a conference in Washington on Tuesday, warning of economic disaster if the United States failed to comply. their debt obligations.

A default will likely lead to the government’s inability to make major military and social security payments, she speculated, and lead to mass layoffs of government officials. Households would also likely fail to make payments on mortgages, cars and credit cards, causing US credit markets to collapse.

Interest rates could also rise “in perpetuity”, Yellen added, which would also spell trouble for equities. High rates have also already weighed heavily on equities over the past year, with the S&P 500 falling 20% ​​in 2022 as central bankers aggressively raised interest rates to fight inflation.

“A default on our debt would produce economic and financial catastrophe,” Yellen said. “This economic catastrophe is preventable and the solution is simple. Congress must vote to raise or suspend the debt ceiling and it must do so without conditions, and it must not wait until the last minute.”

But lawmakers are still clashing over a deal to increase the US borrowing limit, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week proposing a bill that would cut $4.5 trillion. government spending to raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion.

In the meantime, the US Treasury has put in place “extraordinary” measures to avoid an immediate fiscal crisis. These measures will likely only last a few more months, the Congressional Budget Office had previously predicted, and the United States could default as soon as this summer if policymakers do not act.

