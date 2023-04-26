Russian Ukraine News Latest: As Kyiv storms Dnipro River, Putin allies warn of nuclear world war





Allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin have warned that the world is probably on the verge of a new world war as the risk of nuclear war rises.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told a conference in Moscow that the world was sick and was probably on the verge of a new world war.

He said that while such a new world war is not inevitable, it is more serious than climate change concerns and poses a growing risk of nuclear confrontation.

This comes as Ukrainian forces stationed west of the Dnipro River began frequent raids on the eastern bank near the city of Kherson to dislodge Russian forces, a local official said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has accused Russia of employing war tactics used in Syria to bring down Bahmut.

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday that the world is probably on the verge of a new world war, warning that neither scenario is inevitable, but the risk of nuclear confrontation is also rising.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as vice-chair of Putin’s powerful security council, told a meeting in Moscow that the world was sick and was probably on the verge of a new world war.

He said such a new world war is not inevitable, but the risk of a nuclear confrontation is growing and outweighs concerns about climate change.

(AP)

Maryam Zakir-HussainApr 25, 2023 08:35

1682496910The world knows Russia can be stopped – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last night said the world knew Russia could be stopped as he worked to bolster support for his war effort.

This is a common concern, Mr. Zelensky said in his latest night talk. It was held back by the might of our warriors on the front lines.

With weapons from Ukraine and weapons received from partners.

(Getty)

Matt Mathers Apr 26 2023 09:15

1682494319FBI is working with US companies to collect war crimes evidence in Ukraine.

Ukraine is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and US companies to collect evidence of the Russians’ war crimes, such as geographical location and cell phone data, senior officials said Tuesday.

Ukrainian authorities have been collecting digital intelligence from war-torn battlefields and Ukrainian villages since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, said FBI special agent Alex Kovzanets, who previously worked as a law enforcement officer in Ukraine.

Speaking at the RSA Cyber ​​Security Conference in San Francisco, Mr. Kobzanets said that data collection, data analysis, and data operations are what the FBI has been working on.

Matt Mathers Apr 26 2023 08:31

16824894473 Russian aircraft intercepted over the Baltic Sea – Luftwaffe

Three Russian military aircraft flying without a transponder signal were intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the German Luftwaffe said today.

The Luftwaffe said on Twitter that German and British forces had been deployed to identify two Sukhoi Su-27 fighters and one Ilyushin Il-20.

It posted several images of Russian aircraft in flight.

Arfan Rai Apr 26, 2023 07:10

1682489299Heavy Short Range Combat Grip Bakhmut, Combat MoD seen outside the UK

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said fierce short-range fighting continued in an area west of Bakhmut in Donetsk province.

Fighting has taken place on the outskirts of the city over the past week, particularly near the village of Khromove, as Ukraine maintains control of the 0506 supply route, the Ministry of Defense said in a recent intelligence update.

Other Ukrainian resupply options for Bakhmut are likely to be complicated by the muddy conditions of the unpaved tracks, it added.

Ukraine’s defenses in Bahmut, whose town has been under attack for more than 11 months, have now been incorporated as one element of a much deeper defensive zone that includes the town of Chasiv Yar to the west, he said.

Arfan Rai Apr 26, 2023 07:08

1682488740Wimbledon donates $500,000 to Ukraine after Russian U-turn ban

Wimbledon will provide significant financial support to Ukrainian players and will be responsible for overturning bans on Russian and Belarusian players this summer, Eleanor Crooks reported.

At a spring press conference announcing plans for this summer’s tournament, the organizers said one ticket will be donated to Ukraine Relief for every ticket holder, with an estimated total of over 500,000.

Meanwhile, the All England Club and Lawn Tennis Association will provide two free hotel rooms per Ukrainian player, provide training facilities during the summer grass-court season, and fund a tournament day for 1,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Andy Gregory Apr 26 2023 06:59

1682487531 Director Wagner Says Relations With Russian Forces Haven’t Improved

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, denied that relations with the Russian military had improved after an intelligence assessment showed that Vladimir Putin and the Moscow military had worked to resolve internal conflicts.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, boss of the Kremlin-backed Wagner group of private mercenaries, said the War Research Institute’s assessment was bogus, the think tank reported on April 25.

Chief Wagner added that he would not trade ammunition with (his) men, even for friendship with God.

Arfan Rai Apr 26, 2023 06:38

1682486932Russias Lavrov warns EU is now militarized like NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that the EU is being militarized at a record pace and is aggressive in its goal of containing Russia.

Mr. Lavrov said he now has no doubt that there is little difference between the EU and NATO.

Vladimir Putin, in particular, has long complained about NATO’s expansion into his country, in part using it as a justification for invading Ukraine.

Russia’s Lavrov asked if the war in Ukraine was a miscalculation, as Moscow was strongly opposed to NATO’s expansion and the aggression had prompted Finland’s accession.

NATO never intended to stop, the Russian minister replied, pointing to the recent EU-NATO Declaration and actions in recent years in which non-NATO members Sweden and Finland increasingly engage in NATO military training and other measures to synchronize. . Military programs of NATO member countries and neutral countries.

Lavrov said Russia had promised many times that NATO would not expand, but that was a lie.

He said NATO tried to divide Russia but ended up only making it stronger and closer. So let’s not jump to conclusions about how this will all end.

Arfan Rai Apr 26, 2023 06:28

1682486278FBI, an American company that collects war crimes evidence in Ukraine

Ukraine is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and US companies to collect evidence of the Russians’ war crimes, such as geographical location and cell phone data, senior officials said.

Ukrainian authorities have been collecting digital intelligence from war-torn battlefields and Ukrainian villages since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, said FBI special agent Alex Kovzanets, who previously worked as a law enforcement officer in Ukraine.

Speaking at the RSA Cybersecurity Conference in San Francisco, Kobzanets said collecting that data, analyzing that data, working with that data is what the FBI has been working on.

The work includes cell phone information research, forensic analysis of DNA samples, and analysis of body parts collected from the battlefield, he said.

The next step is to work with a national service provider in the US and transfer that information. Get subscriber information where possible and get geolocation information, Kobzanets added.

This work reflects deepening cooperation between the United States and Ukraine on the cyber front, where Russia has been a common enemy for both countries.

The Russian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arfan Rai Apr 26, 2023 06:17

