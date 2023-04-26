House unanimously approves resolution calling on China to immediately release detained US citizen





The House on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution calling on China to release Mark Swidan, the US citizen detained in China since 2012 and sentenced to death in 2019.

The resolution cleared the chamber in a 418-0 vote.

Swidan, a Texas businessman, was arrested in 2012 on charges of trafficking and manufacturing methamphetamine. The UN Human Rights Council’s Arbitrary Detention Working Group said Swidan was arbitrarily detained.

Swidan was in China looking for materials for his home and business, according to The Texas Tribune.

Swidan was convicted in 2019 and given a suspended death sentence. Earlier this month, the People’s Republic of China’s Jiangmen Intermediate Court rejected Swidan’s appeal and upheld his death sentence with a two-year suspended death sentence. State Department deputy chief spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement that the department was “disappointed” with the decision.

The resolution approved by the House on Tuesday said Swidan is “unjustly and arbitrarily detained” by the Chinese government.

It “specifically demands that the government of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party immediately release Mark Swidan.” The measure also condemns Beijing for refusing to allow Swidan regular communication with his family, access to US diplomats and “independent and competent medical care and evaluation”.

Additionally, the resolution calls on the U.S. government to “deepen and prioritize efforts” to secure Swidan’s release by “urging their PRC counterparts at all levels of commitment to release Swidan” and by “using the and the vote” of American diplomats in international forums to shine. a light on the case of Swidan.

“Mark Swidan has been an American, a Texan and a Chinese Communist Party hostage for over a decade. We unite to demand his release and an end to his torture by CCP officials,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Tuesday.

“Threatening an American citizen with death for a crime he could not have committed is a brazen violation of human rights and a disgusting example of the CCP’s hostage diplomacy,” he added.

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas), the sponsor of the resolution, said he hopes the measure “will send a signal to China that this death sentence should not be carried out and that Mark should be sent home.”

Rep. Kathy Manning (DN.C.) called the resolution “timely” and “of urgent importance,” and said Swidan’s situation is “a travesty of justice.”

