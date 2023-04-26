



Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also warned against Taiwan and Xinjiang, but said countries must work together with China to solve the world’s most pressing problems.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has urged China to be more transparent about its largest military buildup in peacetime history and warned that secrecy about its military activities carries the risk of catastrophic miscalculation.

Cleverly devoted an entire keynote address to China at a banquet at London’s Mansion House, outlining his views on the long-standing relationship in former Prime Minister David Cameron’s so-called Golden Age.

Cleverly noted that between 2014 and 2018, China launched new warships exceeding the total tonnage of the British Royal Navy’s entire active fleet and is building military bases in the South China Sea and beyond.

He urged China to be more open about the doctrines and intentions behind its military expansion.

Transparency is clearly in everyone’s interest, and secrecy only increases the risk of catastrophic misjudgment, he said.

He also warned of the potentially devastating effects of the conflict on Taiwan, which Beijing claims to be its own autonomous island.

No country could shield itself from its influence. Distance will not provide protection from this devastating blow to the global economy and at least to China. I shudder when I think of the human and financial devastation that will follow.”

It is important that neither party take unilateral steps to change the status quo.

China has not ruled out the use of force to ensure reunification, and this month Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen conducted a series of war games after meeting with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy during his stopover in the United States.

China views Tsai, who was first elected in 2016, as a separatist who wants independence. She said Taiwanese people should decide their future.

Cleverly also expressed disgust at China’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, which the United Nations said last year may have committed crimes against humanity.

what we won’t allow [ha]s originating from the kidneys can be discarded or ignored without elucidation.

The speech also addressed China’s response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and reminded Beijing that it is one of five member states that exercise the UN Security Council’s veto power over the laws and obligations under which China entered into the United Nations. made it

Peaceful coexistence must start with respect for basic laws and institutions, including the United Nations Charter, which protects all countries from aggression, he said.

The speech also included recognition of the depth and complexity of China’s history and civilization, and of China’s success in lifting 800 million people out of poverty over the past 45 years.

He cleverly emphasized that there can be no new Cold War and that countries must work together with China to solve the biggest challenges facing the world.

The UK plans to double its government’s funding of China’s capabilities and build a new British embassy in Beijing with China’s approval, it added.

We do not live in a miserable zero-sum world. Their gains are our gains, he said. We must face the unavoidable reality that no major global problem, from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic instability to nuclear proliferation, cannot be solved without China.

