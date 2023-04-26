US Debt Default Will Trigger Economic Catastrophe: Yellen | Business and Economy News





Janet Yellen warned that a default would lead to job losses while pushing household payments onto higher interest rates.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Tuesday that Congress’ failure to raise the public debt ceiling and the resulting default would trigger an economic catastrophe that would drive up interest rates for years to come.

Yellen, in prepared remarks for a Washington event with California business leaders, said a default on US debt would lead to job losses, while pushing up household mortgage payments , car loans and credit cards.

She said it was a fundamental responsibility of Congress to raise or suspend the $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, warning that a default would threaten the economic progress the United States has made since the pandemic. of COVID-19.

A default on our debt would produce economic and financial disaster, Yellen told members of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. A default would increase the cost of borrowing in perpetuity. Future investments would become considerably more expensive.

If the debt ceiling is not raised, corporate America will face deteriorating credit markets and the government will likely be unable to issue payments to military families and senior citizens who depend on Social Security, she said.

Congress must vote to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. He should do it unconditionally. And don’t wait until the last minute.

Yellen told lawmakers in January that the government could only pay its bills until early June without raising the limit, which the government reached in January.

Unlike most other developed countries, the United States imposes a strict limit on the amount it can borrow. Because the government spends more than it receives, legislators must periodically raise the debt ceiling.

Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, introduced a plan last week that would pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling, the qualifying basis for negotiations in the coming weeks.

The White House insists the two issues should not be linked, and the Democratic-controlled Senate is likely to reject the proposal.

Financial markets are increasingly concerned about the standoff, driving the cost of insuring exposure to US debt to its highest level in a decade, with financial analysts warning of the growing risk of default.

