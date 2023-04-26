UK secretly deports 100 Nepalese guards who protected employees in Kabul | immigration and asylum





More than 100 Nepalese guards who risked their lives to protect British embassy staff in Afghanistan before the Taliban seized control returned secretly to Nepal shortly after being airlifted to safety in Britain, the Guardian said.

In August 2021, hundreds of Nepalese nationals and a handful of Indian nationals who were protecting key institutions in Kabul were transported to the UK on RAF flights while Western countries chaotically evacuated the Afghan capital as the victorious Taliban forces approached.

Within days of their arrival in the UK, more than 100 refugees were found to have been forcibly deported to their countries despite having been issued six-month visas upon arrival.

The Guardian interviewed some exiled guards in Nepal who believe their lives are in danger. Parts of the region, including Northampton, Reading, Oxford and Swindon, were forced out of their hotel rooms in the UK, completing a 10-day COVID-19 pandemic hotel quarantine for new arrivals in the UK at the time.

Nepal has been made a red-listed country, with the British government directive that people should not travel there when ex-guards fly back in 2021.

Some have sought asylum after 2021, finding their way back to the UK.

In March, at least 10 Nepalese security guards who were protecting British embassy staff in Kabul and who were still living in the UK were arrested in a raid at a West London hotel and taken into Home Office custody.

Upon discovery of the detention, the Ministry of the Interior issued a statement that the removal of those detained was suspended for further review. He said he had boarded a flight from Kabul as a show of goodwill, with the understanding that the evacuees were expected to return to their homeland.

More than 100 of those forcibly displaced from the UK sent a letter to Rudra Dhakal, a Nepali-British supporter, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Government of Nepal and UNHCR copied the letter with the following title: I did. We urgently appeal to the UK to strengthen humanitarian protection.

The exiled guard wrote: We were misled by British border security forces. So they forcibly deported us to Nepal against our will. At the time of deportation, we had no option to stay in the UK for humanitarian protection.

Dhakal, who continues to support the guards, said: The bravest veterans said they provided front-line security but ended up being left behind. They were used by proxy on the front lines of the war.

One of those deported is 42-year-old Deepak Punmagar. We are under threat all the time in Afghanistan, he told The Guardian. We didn’t know if we would survive. When I arrived in England I felt safe, but on August 17th I was deported to Nepal.

Some of the Nepali guards evacuated from Kabul in 2021 were doing much the same as those forcibly relocated from Afghanistan, with two of the 10 arrested in March being allowed to stay in the UK indefinitely, including remaining in immigration detention. Vacation has been granted.

Jamie Bell of Duncan Lewis Solicitors, who represents some of those currently in custody, said: They had heard nothing of the goodwill gesture and did not understand that they could be removed, let alone be detained after they raided the hotel in the morning. It is deeply concerning right now to hear how many people have been affected by this horrific situation.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are committed to protecting vulnerable and at-risk people fleeing Afghanistan and have brought about 24,500 people to the UK so far.”

A number of Nepalese nationals deemed not subject to consideration under ACRS [the Afghan citizens resettlement scheme] As a show of goodwill, they withdrew from Afghanistan. This was done with the understanding that upon arrival in the UK these people would be provided with assistance and arrangements for their subsequent travel to their country of origin.

We have reached out to the Nepal Embassy for comment.

