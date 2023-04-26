Massie, 18 Democrats vote against resolution to honor US-Israel relations, expand Abraham Accords





Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and 18 House Democrats on Tuesday voted against a resolution that honored U.S.-Israel relations on Israel’s Independence Day and expressed support for expanding and strengthening of the Abraham Accords – the 2020 agreement establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The resolution – which had bipartisan sponsorship – cleared the chamber in a 401-19 vote. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence.

Massie, who frequently votes against legislation relating to international issues, was the only Republican to oppose the measure.

“At the end of the day, it made no sense for me to vote for a bill that praises the foreign aid that I have voted against for the past ten years,” he said in a statement.

He was joined by 18 Democrats, 17 of whom are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Progressives who voted against the measure included Representatives. Jamal Bowman (NY), Cori Bush (Mo.), Andre Carson (Ind.), Mark DeSaulnier (Calif.), Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (Ill.), Raul Grijalva (Arizona), Jared Huffman (Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Hank Johnson (Ga.), Summer Lee (Pennsylvania), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Mark Pocan (Wis.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) . , Delia Ramirez (Illinois), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Nydia Velazquez (NY).

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.), who is not a member of the Progressive Caucus, also opposed the resolution.

It was not immediately clear why House Democrats voted against the legislation. But progressives have regularly criticized the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians, particularly under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, resolutions similar to the one discussed on Tuesday have been introduced every five years to mark Israel’s Independence Day, known as Yom Ha’atzmaut. This year’s version, however, would have broken with previous editions because it did not refer to a two-state solution.

The measure being considered Tuesday specifically calls for “encouraging the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords to urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel and to ensure that existing accords deliver tangible security and economic benefits.” to the citizens of these countries and to all the peoples of the region”. .”

The Abraham Accords, signed under the Trump administration, normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, making Abu Dhabi the first Arab country to establish relations with Tel Aviv in more than two decades. Bahrain also signed the agreements after declarations by Sudan and Morocco aimed at strengthening relations with Israel.

The resolution also says the House encourages Washington and Tel Aviv “to continue to deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation” on economic, security and civil matters. It “expresses continued support for Israel’s security assistance, as outlined in the US-Israel Memorandum of Understanding, to ensure that Israel can defend itself.”

Additionally, the resolution said the House “supports Israel’s strong involvement as an active member of the community of nations for the benefit of Israel and the United States as partners sharing common values ​​and commitment.” towards democracy”.

The resolution’s sponsors welcomed the House’s approval of the measure.

“The United States and Israel have come together as partners since Israel’s founding 75 years ago to overcome shared challenges and global threats,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in a statement. “Together, we have reached important milestones, such as the signing of the historic Abraham Accords. I look forward to continuing the long tradition of friendship and partnership between our two countries.

Rep. Kathy Manning (DN.C.) highlighted the history of the “extraordinary and enduring alliance” between Washington and Tel Aviv.

“For 75 years, the United States and Israel have built an extraordinary and enduring alliance based on our shared interests and core values. Together, our two countries have championed democracy, partnered for technological achievement, strengthened regional security, and celebrated our shared core values,” Manning said.

“On the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence, I am proud of the achievements our countries have made together, including the historic Abraham Accords, and I look forward to strengthening both the bipartisan relationship history between the United States and Israel and a two-state solution in the years to come,” she added.

