FTSE 100 Live: Productivity hurts UK growth. GSK says no more Covid revenues





1682510228Exclusive Watch Blocks Call of Duty Publisher Activision’s $57 Billion Acquisition From Microsoft.

UK government monopoly watchdog fears that Microsoft’s $69 billion ($56.6 billion) acquisition of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft publisher Activision Blizzard will give the tech giant too much control over the emerging cloud gaming space. blocked because of it.

Microsoft tried to buy Activision to add Activisions games like Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot to the Xbox Game Pass platform in order to increase the number of subscribers.

1682507593There is nothing we can do to make a profit.

Heathrow is in the red for the fourth year in a row after collapsing with a loss of $139 million in the first three months of the year.

Boss John Holland-Kaye blamed the unfavorable decision on the level of take-off and landing costs the West London hub could charge airlines for not recovering revenue despite a significant rise in passenger numbers since the end of the pandemic.

1682504830New boss in charge in low pressure CBI.

The new head of the Confederation of British Industry has taken the reins of an influential trade body shaken by rampant sexual harassment allegations.

Rain Newton-Smith faces a fight to reform the group after many questioned whether appointing a CBI insider to the top job would be wise.

1682504023Public service productivity figures clear plague on UK growth

Public services productivity in the UK over the last three months of 2022 is the latest sign of a slowdown, according to ONS.

Goodshape CEO Alun Baker said stagnant productivity was clearly hurting UK growth. This is unfortunate, but not surprising given that employers lost 25% more work days due to absenteeism this quarter compared to Q4 2021.

Britain’s output is driven by the health and well-being of its employees. Today’s productivity numbers show that we are failing to implement meaningful measures to improve the health and well-being of our employees. Too often employers invest in symbolic gestures to signal that employee well-being is being taken seriously. However, it is a token rather than a clear mantra for change.

1682501988Puma’s sales soar in the first quarter due to demand for bumper shoes

Sportswear brand Puma said exploding demand for its footwear helped boost sales to 2.2 billion units ($2 billion) in the first quarter.

The German company, known for its jumping cat logo, had a 28.8% higher group sales growth rate for its strong performing shoes across its football, basketball and running lines, resulting in 14.4% group sales.

The company pointed to highlights from the quarter, including signing a new long-term partnership with Jack Grealish, who will see the Manchester City player don Puma boots.

Puma has entered into a new long-term partnership with Jack Grealish.

/ Puma

1682500720FTSE 100 fixed, CRH and Bunzl lower

Today’s results from Microsoft and Alphabet helped ease tensions at a time when concerns about the global economic outlook are growing.

The FTSE 100 index lost 20.81 points to 7870.32, resilient given Tuesday’s 1.5% decline in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes in a month.

However, developments since the US closing bell provided some encouragement as shares of Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, rose after revealing the positive impact AI innovation is having on cloud businesses.

In London, there was a mixed reaction to the wave of Q1 trading updates. Subcontractor Bunzl was one of those companies that lived up to expectations, but gave up its recent gains, dropping from 72p to 3130p in a volatile market.

The biggest drop came from building materials company CRH, after a forecast statement highlighting strong infrastructure demand in North America was overshadowed by pressure from the new housing sector and a challenging backdrop in Europe.

Shares of CRH fell 5% or 182p to 3840p after being set in one of its last updates as a FTSE 100 listed company. The Ireland-based company, which generates about 75% of its revenue in the US, said its major New York IPO plan will be put to a shareholder vote on June 8.

The FTSE 250 Index fell 61.25 points to 19,154.14 despite strong sessions from Harbor Energy and progress from homebuilders Redrow and Bellway, helped by today’s resilient update from Persimmon.

Biomass power plant business Drax led the riser board by adding 4% or 24.8p to 644p after announcing a 150 million buyback program in the AGM trade update.

Among smaller companies, shares of W7 and Technic cosmetics business Warpaint London rose 6.5p to 202.5p at AIM. This was after reporting a record-high annual revenue of 64.1 million and pre-tax profit growth of 7.7 million.

1682499758 Workdays Lost to Disease Rocket to Reach Record High as NHS Backlog Hits Economy

New government data show the total number of days lost to illness in 2022 is the highest in history, and long NHS waiting lists have brought the economy to its knees.

Last year, 185.6 million days were lost due to illness, up nearly 25% from 2021 and overtaking 1999 for the highest number of days lost since records began in 1995.

Part of the increase in lost days is due to population growth over time, but the percentage of total hours lost was still the highest since 2004.

1682496453The O2 launches a 15,000 member club with walkways above the stadium.

O2 today announced the launch of a new private membership club where 300 people will be able to view all shows in the venue from a private aisle above the arena.

The Residence at the O2, with its champagne bar and restaurant, was the result of a $7 million investment.

O2

We’re following a sort of soccer season ticket model, but with access to 220 different events, said Matt Botten, senior director of O2 Premiums.

1682494619Persimmon and Standard Chartered Stocks Rally, FTSE 100 Falls

Persimmon sits at the top of the FTSE 100 index after a housebuilders trading update sent the stock up 4% or 43.5p to 1279.5p.

The update also bolstered rival Taylor Wimpey, which rose from 1.5p to 122.6p ahead of its own trading statement tomorrow. Others on the riser board included Smith & Nephew, which improved from 22.5p to 1296.5p following the medical device company in the line trading update.

The FTSE 100 index fell 19.61 points to 7871.31 yesterday in response to a weak session on Wall Street, while Associated British Foods posted a major drop as large companies continued to come under pressure following interim results on Tuesday.

Primark owners dropped from 56p to 1928p, slightly ahead of Bunzl after the outsourcing company dropped from 86p to 3116p due to an update.

Standard Chartered rose 3.8 points to 624.4 points after Q1 figures, while Lloyds Banking Group came close to opening during a calm session for banking stocks.

The FTSE 250 index lost 53.08 points to 19,162.31 despite Tullow Oil and Harbor Energy gaining 3%. Biomass power plant business Drax rose 5% or 30.2p to 649.4p after the trading update.

1682491737FTSE 100 Falls After Wall Street Sell

Concerns about a deteriorating economic outlook weighed on markets yesterday, with the S&P 500 down 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 2% during its worst session in a month.

Most of the losses came after the closing bell in London. That said, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to drop 0.3% yesterday, down 30 points, to 7861 this morning.

Commodity-focused stocks have recently been sold in London and elsewhere on expectations that continued rise in global interest rates will dampen demand.

Oil prices fell sharply yesterday, but futures market trading stabilized today, with Brent at $81.24 a barrel.

Financial leaders Spain’s Bank of Santander and Switzerland’s UBS both had a rough time after posting higher-than-expected provisions in their first-quarter results.

