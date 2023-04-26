Prevent Microsoft/Activision deal to protect innovation and choice in cloud gaming





Microsoft’s solution had significant drawbacks and required regulatory oversight from the CMA panel chair. Cloud gaming needs a free and competitive marketplace to drive innovation and choice.

The final decision to block the deal comes after Microsoft’s proposed solution failed to effectively address concerns in the cloud gaming sector outlined in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) interim findings published in February.

Microsoft signed a $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision, one of the world’s most popular video game publishers, in January 2022. CMA launched an in-depth review of the deal in September 2022, and tentatively in February 2023, the merger would allow Microsoft to become more powerful in the cloud gaming space and stifle competition in this growing market.

cloud gaming problem

The UK cloud gaming market is growing rapidly. Monthly active users in the UK more than tripled from the beginning of 2021 to the end of 2022. By 2026, it is projected to reach up to 11 billion worldwide and 1 billion in the UK. In 2021, the UK reached 1.1 billion.

Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services, and the evidence available at the CMA suggests that it would be commercially beneficial for Microsoft to make Activisions games exclusive to its own cloud gaming services.

Microsoft already has around 60-70% of global cloud gaming services and has other important strengths in cloud gaming by owning the Xbox, the leading PC operating system (Windows) and the global cloud computing infrastructure (Azure and Xbox Cloud Gaming). .

The deal will strengthen Microsoft’s advantage in the market by giving it control over important gaming content such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. Evidence available from CMA suggests that in the absence of a merger, Activision will begin offering games via its cloud platform in the near future.

With the cloud, UK gamers don’t have to buy expensive gaming consoles and PCs, and they have a lot more flexibility and choice in how they play. Allowing Microsoft to gain a strong position in the rapidly growing cloud gaming market risks undermining the innovation that is critical to developing these opportunities.

cure

Microsoft has submitted proposals to address some of these issues that the CMA has investigated in considerable depth. The proposed remedy places requirements on which games Microsoft should offer on which platforms and under what conditions over a 10-year period.

These remedies are described as behavioral because they regulate the conduct of the entities involved in the merger and require them to act in a manner contrary to commercial incentives. It therefore takes the form of ongoing regulation of the sector, replacing the market power of a growing and dynamic market with a mandatory regulatory obligation ultimately overseen and enforced by the CMA, in this case at a global level.

Microsoft’s proposal contains a number of significant drawbacks related to the growing and rapidly changing nature of cloud gaming services.

The various cloud game service business models, including multi-game subscription services, have not been fully covered. It’s not open enough for providers who want to offer versions of their games on PC operating systems other than Windows. It will standardize the conditions under which games can be used, as opposed to being determined by the dynamics and creativity of market competition as would be expected in the absence of mergers.

Given that the remedy only applies to a defined set of Activision games that can only be streamed from a defined set of cloud gaming services, there is a significant risk of discrepancy and conflict between Microsoft and Microsoft if purchased from a defined set of online stores. A cloud gaming service provider, especially for 10 years in a rapidly changing market.

Accepting Microsoft’s remedy will inevitably require some degree of regulatory oversight from the CMA. Conversely, avoiding mergers allows market forces to continue operating and shaping the development of cloud games without these regulatory interventions.

Consider the potential benefits of a merger

CMA carefully considered whether the benefits of using Activisions content on Game Pass outweighed the damage the merger would do to cloud gaming competition in the UK. CMA finds that while this new payment option is beneficial for some customers, it will not outweigh the overall damage to the competition (and ultimately UK gamers) caused by this merger, especially given Microsoft’s incentive to increase Game Pass costs. I did. Post-merger subscriptions to reflect the addition of Activisions value games.

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent expert panel conducting the investigation, said:

Gaming is the UK’s biggest entertainment sector. Cloud gaming is rapidly growing with the potential to transform the game by changing the way games are played, eliminating the need for people to rely on expensive consoles and gaming PCs, and giving them more choices about how and where they play. This means it is important for us to protect our competition in this emerging market.

Microsoft already has a strong position and edge over other competitors in the cloud game, and this deal will reinforce an advantage that could undercut new and innovative competitors.

Microsoft has worked constructively with us to address these issues and we are grateful for this, but their proposals have not been effective in addressing our concerns and would have replaced competition with ineffective regulation in a new and dynamic market.

Cloud gaming needs a free and competitive marketplace to foster innovation and choice. This is best achieved by allowing cloud gaming’s current competitive dynamics to continue doing their job.

Note to editors: For press inquiries, contact the CMA Public Affairs Office on 020 3738 6460 or [email protected] Microsoft is a global technology company with a wide range of products and services, with global revenues of nearly $125 billion in fiscal year 2021. Since 2001, we have sold several generations of Xbox game consoles. Gamers usually download digital copies of the games they want to play on Xbox from Microsoft’s Xbox Store. Microsoft also offers Xbox Game Pass, a multi-game subscription service where gamers pay a monthly fee to access their library of games. Activision Blizzard is a game developer and publisher with global revenue of $6.3 billion in fiscal 2021, $700 million of which came from the UK. Develops popular game content for console, PC and mobile, including titles such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush. In an interim finding update, the CMA said in March that it had no provisional concerns about the impact of the deal on the console game market. This followed an analysis that Microsoft had no financial incentive to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox. CMA concluded today that the deal will not significantly reduce competition for console game services in the UK. Please see the Microsoft/Activision contact page for more information.

