The American Soccer Federation appoints Matt Crocker as athletic director





CHICAGO (April 25, 2023) The United States Soccer Federation has named Matt Crocker as its next athletic director. The former head of the English Football Association’s development teams and director of football operations for Southampton brings over 25 years of experience in developing and coaching players with proven success at club international levels, young and old.

As athletic director, Crocker will oversee the entire athletic department of US Soccers, focusing on programs for the men’s and women’s national teams, national youth teams and expanded national teams. Crocker will be responsible for defining the sporting vision of US Soccers, overseeing the performance of all national teams, implementing the technical development plan, developing sporting culture, philosophy, ensuring better communication and sharing best practices.

As he begins full-time on August 2, Crocker will immediately begin the process of hiring the Men’s National Team Head Coach and supporting the United States Women’s National Team General Manager, Kate Markgraf, and USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. It will officially start at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

During the interview process, we identified several key characteristics and experiences that set Matt apart, said American Football President Cindy Parlow Cone. He is an experienced leader and has had success at the professional and national team level. He is an excellent communicator and team builder. Matt brings a wealth of experience in player development and has a clear strategy. As we continue to build and strengthen US Soccer, we are confident that Matts’ leadership will help us achieve our goals. We are thrilled to welcome him to the US Soccer family and look forward to working together to continue the growth of the sport.

I am honored and thrilled to join US Soccer as the new Sporting Director, Crocker said. This is a tremendous opportunity to build an elite program and help elevate the level of football in the United States. As Sporting Director, my immediate focus will be to support the Women’s National Team as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup and to hire a Head Coach for the Men’s National Team. These are key priorities, and I am committed to ensuring that both are my immediate focus. I also look forward to working with the entire American football community, including coaches, clubs and players at all levels, to develop a clear and consistent philosophy of play and to identify and advance talent at across the country. American football has enormous potential and I’m excited to be a part of its future.

Crocker helped the FA establish England’s DNA, styles of play and coaching within national team setups. His leadership at the English FA coincided with the resurgence of their national youth teams. He helped design and implement organizational and development plans for men and women from U-15 girls and boys through to full men’s and women’s national teams. During his tenure as head of strategy and culture, which included national teams and coaching education, England won the 2017 FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup titles. Two years later England won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

His most recent role at Southampton was as director of football operations, focusing on men’s, women’s and academy programmes. Despite the lowest budget in the English Premier League, the club have remained in the top flight for eight consecutive seasons.

Renowned for his model of player development, during Crockers’ initial tenure from 2006 to 2013 at Southampton he was director of the Academy and oversaw the development of future international stars like Gareth Bale, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw and James Ward-Prowse. Crocker was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the SFC Playbook, fostering alignment with the play model, formation model, and position-specific characteristics provided throughout the academy at the first team.

Crocker also played a vital role in the development and success of Southampton FC Women, converting the part-time program into a fully professional side that rose from the FA National League to the Womens Championship in just two years.

Hailing from Wales, he holds a UEFA Professional License, FA Technical Director’s License, FA Academy Manager’s License and an Honors BSc in Sports Pedagogy .

