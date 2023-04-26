UK blocks Microsoft Activision Blizzard deals.





Microsoft’s $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard deal was dramatically blocked by UK regulators after months of investigation.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority’s decision to block Microsoft from acquiring the publishers behind Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush could unfairly affect arch-rival PlayStation, according to previous concerns.

Instead, today’s decision stemmed from CMA’s concerns about the impact the deal would have on the cloud gaming sector. In its final report today, the CMA said Microsoft’s ownership of Activision Blizzard risks creating “suffocating competition in this growing market.” In response, Microsoft said it would now appeal.

“We are committed to this acquisition and will appeal,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said today. “The CMA’s decision rejects a pragmatic path to addressing competition issues and undermines technological innovation and investment in the UK.

“We’ve already signed deals to make Activision Blizzard’s popular games available on over 150 million devices, and we’re committed to strengthening those deals with regulatory relief. After long deliberation, this decision comes from a misguided understanding of this.” It’s particularly disappointing as it reflects the way the market and related cloud technologies actually work.”

Activision Blizzard released its own response, criticizing the decision as “harmful to British citizens who face increasingly dire economic prospects”.

An Activision Blizzard spokesperson said: “The CMA’s report contradicts Britain’s ambitions to be an attractive country for building tech businesses.” “We will work vigorously with Microsoft to overturn the objections. The report’s conclusion is to the detriment of UK citizens facing increasingly dire economic prospects. We are reassessing our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators large and small will take note: Despite all the rhetoric, the UK is clearly closed for business.”

Whether or not the CMA approves is questionable, especially since UK regulators initially said the deal could “harm UK gamers” and potentially “higher prices, less choice, or innovation”.

Transactions blocked due to cloud issues

What’s wrong? Today’s report makes it clear that the CMA remains deeply concerned about Microsoft’s already entrenched position in cloud gaming and that the company “will find it commercially profitable to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service.” It is.

CMA said Microsoft’s large share of the current global cloud gaming market is already benefiting from its ownership of Xbox, Windows and cloud infrastructure Azure, and it would be risky to have control over franchises like Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft. said. No more competition in this space.

“Thanks to the cloud, UK gamers don’t have to buy expensive gaming consoles and PCs, and they have a lot more flexibility and choice in how they play. It’s helping Microsoft take a strong position in the rapidly growing market for cloud gaming. Allowing it can be risky, the CMA wrote, “undermining the innovations that are critical to developing these opportunities.”

Microsoft submitted a proposal to address the CMA’s concerns, but the remedy was not sufficient. The main problem is that the CMA has determined that the 10-year contracts Microsoft has with other cloud gaming companies are “behavioral” remedies that may contain loopholes and require continued enforcement.

Ultimately, we decided that simply blocking the transaction was a safer option.

“There is a significant risk of disagreement and conflict between Microsoft and cloud gaming service providers over a decade, especially in a rapidly changing market,” the CMA said.

“Accepting Microsoft’s remedy will inevitably require some degree of regulatory oversight from the CMA,” the report added. “By contrast, blocking mergers would allow market forces to continue to operate and shape the development of cloud gaming without these regulatory interventions.”

As a counterargument, CMA assessed the benefits for gamers of easy access to Activision Blizzard content through Game Pass, but decided that this did not outweigh their concerns.

“CMA has carefully considered whether the benefits of using Activision’s content on Game Pass outweigh the damage a merger would do to cloud gaming competition in the UK,” said the CMA. “The CMA finds that while this new payment option is beneficial to some customers, it does not outweigh the overall damage to the competition (and ultimately UK gamers) caused by this merger, especially when considering the incentive Microsoft has to raise the cost of its games. Pass through post-merger subscriptions to reflect Activision’s valuable game additions.”

Martin Coleman, chairman of the independent panel of experts conducting the investigation, concluded that the CMA’s decision was a UK victory in protecting competition in the “emerging and exciting” cloud gaming market.

Coleman concluded, “Microsoft already has a strong position and advantage over other competitors in cloud gaming, and this deal will reinforce an advantage that could undercut new and innovative competitors.” “Microsoft worked constructively with us to address these issues and we are grateful for that, but their proposals were not effective in addressing our concerns and would have replaced competition with ineffective regulation in a new and dynamic market. .

“Cloud gaming needs a free and competitive marketplace to foster innovation and choice. This is best achieved by allowing cloud gaming’s current competitive dynamics to continue doing their job.”

Global surveillance continues

Today’s decision comes as a huge shock and follows recent suggestions that the CMA is softening its stance. An interim conclusion document published last month pointed to today’s positive results for Microsoft, acknowledging that the deal “will not materially reduce competition when it comes to console gaming in the UK”.

Sony reacted angrily to this development, denouncing the CMA’s change of stance as “remarkable, unprecedented, and irrational.”

With trade currently blocked in the UK, Microsoft will need to pass two other major regulatory bodies before final approval worldwide: the US Federal Trade Commission and the EU’s European Commission.

As reported earlier today, Microsoft is working to quickly address the FTC’s concerns, assuming the CMA will ultimately provide approval. Meanwhile, the EU delayed its final decision on the deal until May 22, as Microsoft recently issued an announcement designed to assuage anti-competitive concerns over its access to Call of Duty.

As recently as last month, the CMA was still deliberating whether to make the company too uncompetitive in cloud gaming, given that Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard.

If the deal is approved globally, Microsoft will pay one of the largest video game publishers on the planet a record amount. It will own Activision’s Call of Duty and mobile giant King, creator of Candy Crush and Blizzard franchises such as World of Warcraft, Diablo and Starcraft.

Much of the CMA’s focus is on Microsoft’s ownership of Call of Duty, but Microsoft itself has acknowledged that the deal is very important to its future plans for mobile.

The Xbox doesn’t have a major presence on phones other than using it as a streaming device. But from March 2024, new rules are expected to apply, requiring Apple and Google to allow app stores from companies like Microsoft itself. This is where games like Call of Duty Mobile, Diablo Immortal, and Candy Crush Saga can take their place, opening Xbox’s revenue to an untapped market.

Today’s decision comes amid a bleak picture for Xbox as a whole as sales of Series X/S consoles stagnated after a slow financial quarter.

