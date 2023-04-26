The United States and South Korea take steps to strengthen their allianceExBulletin





A screen on Wednesday shows a file image of US President Biden, left, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol marking the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance in Seoul, South Korea. Ahn Young-joon/AP .

Toggle legend Ahn Young-joon/AP

Ahn Young-joon/AP

SEOUL, South Korea The United States and South Korea prepare to announce steps to bolster their alliance and deter North Korea on Wednesday, as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol paid a state visit to Washington.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington would deploy a US ballistic missile submarine to the Western Pacific for the first time since the 1980s, followed by other US military equipment.

The official added that the two nations will establish an advisory group to discuss deterring North Korea from using its nuclear weapons, a group like what the United States had with its European allies during the Cold War. These measures will be outlined in a “Declaration from Washington”, to be released by the two leaders later today.

South Korea has demanded and the United States has promised to give Seoul greater influence over how to deter North Korea, including more joint planning, consultation and intelligence sharing.

And it has stepped up joint military exercises with South Korea and the deployment of US aircraft carriers, strategic bombers and submarines. During bilateral talks last November, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged to make such deployments a routine occurrence.

Washington has made it clear that it will not redeploy tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea, as demanded by hawks in both countries. President Yoon suggested in January that South Korea might have to acquire its own nuclear weapons, but the United States opposes this and Yoon quickly backtracked.

While the statement emphasizes US commitments to defend South Korea, Seoul will in return reaffirm its commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

North Korea this month tested a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile, the latest addition to its growing nuclear arsenal. It also revamped its nuclear doctrine to include the possibility of preemptive strikes.

South Koreans have long been accustomed to the threat from the North, but a nervous South Korean public has prompted Seoul to ask the United States for tougher deterrents. The announcements appear to be aimed at allaying those concerns, repackaging previous commitments or adding new elements to existing policies.

US officials have suggested aid to Ukraine will also be on the summit’s agenda, but Seoul said the issue of sending weapons, as requested by the US, will not was currently not there. Close. Yoon recently said that it was possible to change South Korean policy to allow arms to be sent to Ukraine. But it would represent a major change for Seoul, and Russia has warned South Korea that it may retaliate. The issue is sensitive because recently leaked US intelligence documents claim to show that the US listened to the South Korean presidential office and their discussions on whether or not to comply with US requests to arm Ukraine.

Economic cooperation will also be the focus of Yoon’s visit. Yoon is followed by a delegation of around 120 business leaders, and the nations of both countries have already announced billions of dollars in deals.

But US demands for South Korea to side with it in competition with China have proved contentious. The United States reportedly recently asked Seoul to encourage Samsung and SK Hynix not to increase their sales in China and to take over Micron’s market share, if the American company were sanctioned by Beijing.

China is a key market for South Korean chipmakers. South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung warned that “the government must respond firmly to such unjust demands from the United States. No alliance can precede our national interest and the lives and livelihoods of our people”.

NPR’s Se Eun Gong contributed to this report in Seoul.

NPR's Se Eun Gong contributed to this report in Seoul.

