Upgrade to canal towing through Burnley’s historic





Work is underway to upgrade a towed section of Burnley’s Leeds and Liverpool Canal to improve pedestrian connections through the town’s historic Weavers’ Triangle area.

The 1.2-mile section between the Yorkshire Street aqueduct and Westgate will be upgraded to provide a high-quality walking and cycling path through the village.

Towpaths are generally open during operations expected to last 18 weeks, but may require some disruptions and temporary closures.

Joe Hildred, Corporate Manager, Canal & River Trust, said: Research shows that spending time by the water is good for our physical and mental health, and these improvements will encourage people who visit, live and work in Burnley to enjoy more of the canal. You will be able to enjoy it easily.

The charity was very grateful for the funding that made these improvements possible for the benefit of the communities the canal passes through. It’s great to see how much the locals value the canal. Their support is essential so that we can continue to protect and preserve our historic waterways and avoid the decline we have seen in the last century.

Burnley Council Chief Operating Officer Lukman Patel said:

This action will address this and make for an even more enjoyable walk through Burnley’s historic centre, including the Straight Mile, the recently renovated Finsley Gate Pier and parts of the Weavers Triangle. It will also create a much improved “green” off-road route between Manchester Road railway station and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) campus at Sandygate.

This project is provided by CPC Civils on behalf of the Canal & River Trust and Burnley Council. This work is part of the borough’s Leveling Up program, funded by the Department of Leveling Up, Homes and Communities.

Canal & River Trust can be reached by emailing [email protected] or calling 0303 040 4040 for more information.

Post expires on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM.

