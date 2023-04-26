Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Blocked by UK Regulators





Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard was blocked by Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). After months of analyzing 3 million Microsoft and Activision documents and more than 2,100 public emails, CMA believes that this deal could change the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, which will reduce innovation and reduce choice for UK gamers. concluded that it could be reduced. years to come.

Microsoft said it would appeal the decision, but it dealt a blow to Microsoft’s hopes of acquiring Activision Blizzard and likely prevented the company from exiting the huge deal if the appeal failed.

Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services, and evidence available from the CMA suggests that it would be commercially beneficial for Microsoft to make Activisions games exclusive to its own cloud gaming services, the CMA says.

CMA estimates that Microsoft controls about 60 to 70 percent of cloud gaming services worldwide, and adding control over Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft could give Microsoft a significant advantage in the cloud gaming market.

Microsoft was attempting to address concerns about cloud gaming prior to this decision. The software giant has signed cloud gaming deals with Boosteroid, Ubitus and Nvidia to allow Xbox PC games to run on these competing cloud gaming services after signing a similar deal with Nintendo in December. These 10-year contracts also include access to Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games if the deal is approved by a regulatory agency.

CMA reviewed these deals, but said the cloud gaming service had many significant downsides. CMA is a model that means that gamers must acquire the right to play by purchasing a game at a specific store or subscribing to a specific service, which is said to be too restrictive in terms of transaction scope. The deal did not include Microsoft’s contract to provide access to these games on competing multi-game subscription services, or the ability for rivals to offer versions of the games on PC operating systems other than Windows.

CMA also noted that the deal will standardize the conditions under which games can be used instead of open competition in the cloud gaming marketplace. We conclude that Activision games will be available on cloud gaming services in the UK in the near future without a merger.

CMA sided with Microsoft over issues with Call of Duty on PlayStation last month. This has raised concerns about some cloud gaming, but regulators have said they have considered whether the benefits of including Activisions content in Game Pass outweigh concerns about cloud gaming in the UK.

Microsoft has worked constructively with us to address these issues and we are grateful for this, but their proposals have not been effective in addressing our concerns and have replaced competition with ineffective regulation in a new and dynamic market Martin Coleman the chairman says An independent expert panel conducting the investigation.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement to The Verge that Microsoft President Brad Smith is fully committed to the acquisition and will appeal. The CMA’s decision rejects a pragmatic path to addressing competition challenges and stifles technological innovation and investment in the UK. We’ve already signed deals that make popular Activision Blizzards games available on over 150 million devices, and we’re continuing to strengthen those deals with regulatory relief. We’re particularly disappointed that, after long deliberation, this decision appears to reflect a misunderstanding of this market and how related cloud technologies actually work.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said the company had already begun working on an appeal in an email to employees on Wednesday. Together with Microsoft, Kotick says, we can and will challenge this decision and have already begun work on an appeal to the UK Court of Competition Appeals. We were confident in our case because the facts were on our side. This deal is good for the competition.

In a media statement, Activision took a harsher tone towards the UK. The CMA report contradicts Britain’s ambitions to be an attractive country to build tech businesses in, said spokesman Joe Christinat. We will actively work with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal. The report’s conclusions harm British citizens as they face increasingly dire economic prospects. We will reevaluate our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators large and small will note that despite all the rhetoric, the UK is clearly closed for business.

Microsoft’s appeal will hold back the company’s plans to close the deal until the end of July. Microsoft originally planned to close the deal by July 18 and now needs to negotiate a merger agreement extension. If Microsoft’s CMA appeal fails or fails to obtain other regulatory approvals, it will have to pay Activision a $3 billion breakup fee.

Regulators in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Chile, Serbia, Japan and South Africa have all approved the deal. The EU is due to make a decision by May 22, and Reuters reported last month that the deal is likely to be approved by EU regulators under Nvidia’s licensing agreement with Nintendo.

Microsoft is also facing regulatory scrutiny from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC filed a lawsuit last year to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, and that investigation is still ongoing. An evidence hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2, and there are indications that when the documents are released, they may uncover rare details about a gaming industry exclusive deal.

UPDATE Apr 26 11:55 AM EST: Added a statement from Activision.

UPDATE Apr 26, 8:13 AM EST: Article updated with more details from CMA on cloud issues.

