Ticket prices for TWICE’s UK and European tours have been revealed.





TWICE recently announced the UK and European leg of their Ready To Be world tour, and ticket prices have been revealed.

In 2023, they plan to tour around the world as a K-pop girl group releasing a mini-album of the same name.

Fans can get their tickets from 10am on 28 April via ticketmaster.co.uk, ticketmaster.fr or ticketmaster.de.

Prior to the general sale, a number of pre-sales are being conducted so that fans can get their tickets early.

Following the pre-sale, the exact price of tickets for shows in London, Paris and Berlin has been revealed.

The band will be headlining arena dates at the O2 Arena on September 8th, the Accor Arena on September 11th, and the Mercedes-Benz Arena on September 14th.

TWICE ticket price breakdown and full tour itinerary can be found below.

How much are TWICE tickets?

What is the price of a ticket for a show at the O2 Arena in London to get tickets for the group’s only UK date scheduled for a tour?

The stadium is fully seated and ticket prices are as follows:

Level 1 B 170.85 Level 1 C 143.85 Level 4 B 143.85 Level 4 C 93.60 Level 4 D 77.35

General sale begins April 28th at 10am viaticketmaster.co.uk.

| Seating map at The O2 Arena for TWICEs READY TO BE Tour in London UK. pic.twitter.com/eWmUtxVPlk

— READY TO BE TOUR (@readytobetour) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the headline concert at the Accor Arena in Paris have also been revealed. They are available at ticketmaster.fr. The standard ticket cost for the show is:

Twice prepares for world tour in Paris

Estimated ticket price #RTBinParis #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR pic.twitter.com/n6IOPKcL8s

— READY TO BE TOUR (@readytobetour) April 25, 2023

If you are looking for tickets for the headline show at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, prices are set between 55-205 and are available at ticketmaster.de.

Tickets for the North American segment of the group are currently on sale. Prices start at $79.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

You can find the full tour itinerary below.

What are the tour dates?

This is Twice’s entire tour schedule in 2023.

May 3 Kudos Bank Arena, Sydney May 6 Melbourne Road Laver Arena May 13-14 Osaka Yanmar Stadium Nagai May 20-21 Tokyo Ajinomoto Stadium June 10 Los Angeles Sophie Stadium June 13 Auckland Arena 6 June 16 Seattle Tacoma Dome June 21 Globe Life Field, Dallas June 24 Toyota Center, Houston June 28 United Center, Chicago July 2 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto July 6 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford July 9 Truist Park, Atlanta July 10 – Sophie Stadium, Los Angeles, California September 2 Singapore Indoor Stadium September 8 London O2 Arena – tickets September 11 Paris Accor Arena tickets September 14 Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena tickets September 23 Bangkok Impact Arena September 30 Bulacan Philippine Arena

