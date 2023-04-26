UK blocks Microsoft’s $69 billion deal with Activision over cloud gaming concerns





The UK decision is a major blow to the biggest gaming deal of all time. Microsoft will appeal with Activision’s ‘aggressive support’. Britain says Microsoft’s remedy isn’t enough to end its concerns.

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) – The UK will block Microsoft (MSFT.O) from buying Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), maker of “Call of Duty”, for $69 billion. Biggest deal in the game.

The country’s antitrust regulator on Wednesday said Microsoft’s promise to give major cloud gaming platforms access to Activision’s multi-billion dollar “Call of Duty” franchise would not effectively address concerns.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement that Microsoft is fully committed to the acquisition and will appeal the decision, and that Activision will “actively work” with Microsoft to reverse it.

“It’s not the news we were hoping for, but it’s far from final on this deal,” Activision CEO Bobby Kotick told employees.

“We will re-evaluate our growth plans for the UK,” the company said in a separate statement. “Global innovators large and small will note that despite all the rhetoric, the UK is clearly closed for business.”

Shares of Activision, which makes “Candy Crush,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft,” fell nearly 12% to $76.65, further away from Microsoft’s suggested $95 per share price. The video game publisher was set to cut nearly $8 billion in market value if losses continued.

The gaming company also reported quarterly results, beating quarterly bookings estimates, on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule, although it seemed to do little to alleviate investor concerns about the move in the UK.

Shares of Microsoft rose to a high a day after the office software maker beat Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit.

The company announced a bid for Activision in January 2022 to bolster its firepower in the video game market, dominated by Tencent (0700.HK) and Sony (6758.T).

“We expect Microsoft to continue fighting this issue,” Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne said in a memo.

If Microsoft gives up, it could return more than $60 billion of free cash flow to investors or invest in AI-related products, he noted.

In this picture taken on January 18, 2022, the Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on a game character from Activision Blizzard shown. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Activision deal is the biggest deal involving a tech company blocked by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), and the latest sign that Big Tech is poised to acquire Big Tech after UK watchdogs blocked Facebook owner Meta’s 2021 takeover of Giphy.

Europe has until May 22nd to decide Activision’s deal. The US Federal Trade Commission is also trying to block it.

cloud problem

The surprising ruling comes after the CMA last month recanted concerns about the deal’s impact on the console market led by Sony’s market-leading PlayStation.

This left cloud streaming services as a remaining hurdle, which Microsoft tried to overcome by signing licensing agreements with streaming platform owners including Valve Corp, Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Boosteroid.

Under the deal to bring the multi-billion dollar franchise to Nintendo’s Switch, it has already given Sony a 10-year “Call of Duty” license against the deal.

CMA said it predicted that the cloud gaming market could be worth £11 billion ($13.7 billion) globally by 2026.

Martin Coleman, CMA Panel Chair, said: “Cloud gaming is rapidly growing in its game-changing potential. It eliminates the need for people to rely on expensive consoles and gaming PCs and gives them more choices about how and where they play. CMA Panel Chair Martin Coleman said.

“This means it is important for us to protect the competition in this emerging market.”

Microsoft offers Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service for Xbox console users, and PC Game Pass for PC users.

CMA said Microsoft has competitive advantages, including owning about 60-70% of global cloud gaming services, as well as owning Xbox, PC operating system Windows, and cloud provider Azure.

($1 = 0.8019 pounds)

