Global trade and US credibility at stake in Sudan conflict





WASHINGTON

After 10 days of brutal urban warfare that left hundreds dead, a tenuous ceasefire is in place in Sudan, brokered by the United States with the help of Saudi Arabia.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and a top team have spent hours on the phone over the past week speaking directly to the two Sudanese generals leading the opposing sides of the conflict, as well as to other key players from half a dozen countries.

The United States has long played a major role in developments in Sudan, ending the dictatorship of Omar Hassan Ahmed Bashir and attempting to bring the country into democracy, an effort that has so far failed dangerously. .

The people of Sudan are not giving up, and neither are we, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said as she announced this weekend the indefinite closure of the nations embassy in Khartoum after that US special forces airlifted nearly 100 US diplomats from the Sudanese capital on a high-security mission in the dead of night.

She noted continued efforts to suspend fighting amid deep mistrust between the warring parties. There is no guarantee that the ceasefire will hold, and many observers believe that Sudan is on the brink of an all-out civil war.

Despite these challenges, Phee said, the stakes are too high for Sudan and for the region to stop trying.

Sudan may not be a priority for many Americans, but the stakes in the northeast African country are, indeed, high for the United States, as well as for Sudan and the entire region. , according to diplomats and analysts.

From its strategically critical geographic location to its long and difficult quest for freedom from military rule, Sudan has proven an attractive partner for the United States and a potential model for political transition in Africa.

A country of 46 million people, Sudan straddles the Nile and sits on the Red Sea, which serves as an artery for more than $700 billion in global trade passing through the ocean.

Since it also borders six countries, Sudan is a bridge between North Africa, the predominantly Arab countries of Egypt and Libya and the Sahel, a strip that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the west to the Red Sea, borders many countries and is a hotbed for jihadists. terrorist groups. And to the south is Ethiopia.

This makes Sudan a linchpin of regional peace, trade and political development. Besides the devastating human toll, Sudan’s instability poses a major threat to the economy.

The fall of Sudan will fundamentally determine whether the region is stable or violent, said Susan Stigant, program manager for Africa at the US Institute of Peace. A chaotic Sudan would likely disrupt maritime security and could give Islamic extremist groups such as the Somalia-based Shabab a new foothold in the region.

Neighboring Chad, a powerful US ally, would also be vulnerable to spillovers of violence from Sudan.

The United States has invested political capital in the fate of Sudan for decades. US officials pushed for the prosecution of war criminals accused of being responsible for the genocide in the Darfur region of western Sudan in the early 2000s, in which hundreds of thousands of people been killed.

In response, Washington imposed heavy economic sanctions on Bashir-led Sudan and placed the country on a particularly ignominious State Department shortlist: state sponsors of terrorism. In 2019, the people of Sudan rose up in a massive nonviolent protest, risking harsh repression while demanding freedom, justice and an end to three decades of dictatorship under Bashir.

The longtime president has been impeached. A democratic change seemed to be on the horizon, with the installation of a new transitional government and the enthusiastic support of the United States, Europe and other countries.

As an American stock, it’s so rare to have demand so clear, so organized, that the United States can fall behind, Stigant said.

But two years later, the two top Sudanese military commanders to retain power and avoid accountability for atrocities in Darfur staged a coup. Now these two men face off, both with outsized ambitions to lead the country. General Abdel-Fattah Burhan leads the Sudanese armed forces, and his former number 2 and now rival, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, leads the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF. Despite some calls from Washington and elsewhere for foreigners to stay away, Egypt would back Burhan, while the United Arab Emirates would stand with Hemedti and the RSF.

The generals and other members of the elite are said to have grown rich from the abundance of gold and other precious mineral resources in Sudan, while the wealth never filtered down to the common people. Resources have often inoculated leaders against U.S. sanctions, which in turn have prevented U.S. investment in Sudanese mines and infrastructure.

Another risk to US interests in Sudan comes from Russia. For several years, the infamous Wagner Group, a Kremlin-backed private military company, has been active in Sudan, initially supporting Bashir in December 2017 while guaranteeing gold exports for a Russian company.

Jeffrey Feltman, the former US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said very nefarious Russian activities continued to be documented during the nascent democratic transition. The Russians, Feltman said in a detailed report last year, were essentially trying to disrupt a civilian transition.

Unsurprisingly, Wagner, who earned infamy last year in his ruthless front-line battles in Russia’s war on Ukraine but operated in more than two dozen other countries, backed the 2021 military coup and now seeks continued advantage. Russia has also long coveted a port on the Red Sea.

The Wagner Group has sufficient military means and a masterful disinformation apparatus to be able to continue meddling in the conflict in Sudan while maintaining denial, analysts said.

This poses another challenge to US interests.

When we see them [the Wagner Group] engage in any country, we find that country ends up being more vulnerable, more prone to destabilization, more prone to threats, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Tuesday. And so, we are working collectively with our allies and partners to curb the influence of the Wagner Group, of course on the African continent but elsewhere as well.

Washington has lost a lot of diplomatic, political and economic ground to Russia and even more to China in places like Africa and Latin America over the past decade. The Biden administration is trying to make the case in Sudan and elsewhere that the United States should be the preferred partner. But the chaos in Sudan will make this argument all the more murky.

