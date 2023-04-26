Half of UK businesses are already being impacted by climate change, the survey found.





A study of more than 1,500 UK companies published today (26 April) found that climate change is already a challenge for UK businesses, with nearly three-quarters of business leaders concerned about its impacts over the next decade.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said a rise in global temperature of 2C, the upper limit set by the 2015 Paris Agreement, would have a significant impact on their business.

The most common impact of climate change on UK businesses is the disruption caused by extreme weather events including floods, storms and heat waves. 52% of survey respondents reported these outages.

Also common are increased operational costs related to climate change (47%), supply chain issues (39%) and physical damage to assets (35%).

According to Gallagher’s research, 15% of companies have already moved locations due to climate change, and 16% have had to change their business models.

The sectors most under pressure from climate change are hospitality and tourism (57%), banking and finance (53%) and retail (50%). This presents a significant threat to the UK’s service-based economy.

poor preparation

Despite business concerns, climate change remains a priority issue behind the cost of living and energy crises, with more than half of all business leaders (53%) not taking action to mitigate risks, and a third have failed. Include climate change in the risk register.

This perfect storm raises concerns that UK businesses are in a poor position to deal with the impact of more frequent extreme weather events.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of those affected by climate change have already filed an insurance claim due to damage, but only 38% of business leaders can say that their current insurance policies cover damages caused by climate change and natural disasters. there was

While nearly three-quarters (73%) are concerned about how climate change will affect business in the next decade, a consensus (51%) agrees that it is the responsibility of governments to ensure that businesses adapt to the challenges. Only 16% believe the responsibility lies with the company.

A third of UK businesses have taken some action to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Three in 10 (30%) spent between $100,000 and $500,000, and 10% spent more than $1 million.

More than half (56%) plan to spend over the next two years. However, 14% warned that these costs would be significant and exceed their current budget.

Among companies planning to protect themselves from climate change, the most common strategies are reducing carbon emissions (44%), reviewing insurance policies (32%), setting net-zero targets (32%), and making environmentally friendly investments. Skills (32%).

The most popular methods already adopted by business decision makers are reducing paper use (63%), using automatic lighting (60%), sourcing renewable energy (58%) and deploying LED lighting (58%).

Gallagher’s Managing Director of Risk Management, Neil Hodgson, said: The country is committed to reducing emissions and reaching net zero by 2050, but with half of companies reporting impacts, it seems that they are already taking a step back.

Despite widespread concerns, many businesses are failing to take steps to protect themselves from the potential impacts of climate change, such as investing in risk management measures in their operations, purchasing more green equipment, or purchasing appropriate insurance.

Perhaps most worrisome is the belief that corporations do not believe they have a responsibility to protect themselves from climate change and that governments must prepare. It’s time for businesses to start acting.

