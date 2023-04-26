Oil drops nearly 4% as recession fears outweigh U.S. inventory drawdown





U.S. Oil Inventories Dwindle as Gasoline Demand Rebounds – EIARussian Deputy PM Says OPEC+ Remains Effective ToolU.S. consumer confidence falls to nine-month low in AprilRussian refineries ramp up output as fuel exports increase

April 26 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell nearly 4% on Wednesday, extending steep losses from the previous session, even after a report showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, as recession fears were growing for the world’s largest economy.

Brent crude settled at $77.69 a barrel, losing $3.08, or 3.8%. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $74.30 a barrel, down $2.77, or 3.6%.

Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing U.S. crude inventories fell last week from 5.1 million barrels to 460.9 million barrels helped limit the fall in prices, far outpacing analysts forecast a drop of 1.5 million in a Reuters poll.

Gasoline and distillate inventories also declined, falling by 2.4 million barrels to 221.1 million barrels and nearly 600,000 barrels to 111.5 million barrels, respectively, the EIA said.

“The complex seems more focused on a recession that may be well underway rather than some current EIA stats that have generally been bullish,” said Jim Ritterbusch of consultancy Ritterbusch and Associates.

A forecast of higher refining activity, but weaker crude exports, will continue to push and pull for weeks.

“Refining cycles are expected to increase in the coming weeks, which will boost ledger demand, but counteracting this is the expectation of lower crude exports as the tightening Brent-WTI spread weighs on buying appetite,” Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler, said.

Oil prices have erased all their gains since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and producer allies like Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, announced in early April a further cut in production until ‘at the end of the year.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday that OPEC+ remains an effective coordination tool.

Oil prices fell more than 2% on Tuesday as lingering economic worries and expectations of further interest rate hikes that could curb fuel demand growth countered signs of improving consumer gains short term.

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April as concerns mounted, raising the risk of the economy sliding into recession this year. New orders for key US-made capital goods also fell more than expected in March and shipments fell.

“These (data) will add credence to claims that the US economy is approaching a recession,” said Stephen Brennock of PVM Oil.

Investors also fear that possible interest rate hikes by anti-inflationary central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the United States, Britain and the European Union.

The US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank are all expected to raise rates at their upcoming meetings. The Fed meets on May 2 and 3.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Edition by Lincoln Feast.

