Sudan: UK evacuates more than 300 amid criticism of response | method





Britain has evacuated more than 300 people from Sudan on rescue flights from an airfield north of the capital, and the first group is on its way from Cyprus to the UK, where flights have been suspended.

Downing Street said 301 people had been evacuated from three flights and were on board a fourth. A further four planes are expected to take off on Wednesday, but it’s not clear what proportion of British people were rescued.

The number of people airlifted so far is some of the more than 2,000 British citizens and dual nationals believed to have been trapped in the country following a sudden battle between the British military government and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) paramilitary group. 2 weeks ago.

The British have been instructed to head to Wadi Seidna airbase north of Khartoum, but there are reports that despite a 72-hour ceasefire agreed on Monday night, the journey will be difficult and potentially dangerous as fighting breaks out between rival factions.

Britain is temporarily taking control of the Sudan airfield, which it acquired from Germany overnight after Berlin completed the rescue of more than 700 diplomats and civilians from at least 30 countries.

The British government is allowing other nationals with travel documents to board RAF planes if space permits, and ministers earlier said there were no crowds at the airport of people wishing to evacuate, as happened in Kabul 18 months ago.

The UK has been criticized for falling behind Germany and France in rescues of non-national civilians, becoming the second country after the US on Sunday to rescue its embassy staff. Germany and France began rescue flights for diplomats and civilians on Sunday, while Britain began a more extensive evacuation on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Home Secretary Suela Braberman said the UK was moving British nationals away, adding that it had to deal with a larger group of British nationals in Sudan than in other countries.

RAF planes have landed in Larnaca, Cyprus, and the first flight to the UK is scheduled to depart just before 10am (BST) on Wednesday and arrive at London Stansted Airport in the afternoon. A fourth flight is due to arrive in Larnaca at 2:30pm local time (12:30pm BST), with potentially five more.

“This is the first charter flight to leave,” a source told The Guardian. So far, three RAF planes have arrived with evacuees. One at 8:40pm last night, one at 3:20am today, and one at 6:30am today.

Families with young children were among those on board the first flight to land in Cyprus. A British man told the BBC that his sister, who left Sudan overnight, felt an overwhelming sense of relief. The first charter flight back to London was due to depart late on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Germany had taken over the runway and 1,000 British troops were involved in the rescue operation overall. On Tuesday, 120 Royal Marines were dispatched to Wadi Seydna to secure an airstrip, while consular and border guard personnel were dispatched to deal with the evacuees.

It’s unclear how many people will be able to get to the airport, especially as conflict simmers in the capital, Khartoum, with intermittent phone and Internet communications cuts, bank networks down and petrol running out.

A British student trying to escape Sudan said he didn’t have enough gasoline to drive the dangerous one-hour drive from the outskirts of Khartoum to the airstrip. I’m trying to get there. But the problem is cars with no petrol and empty gas stations, said Samar Eltayeb, 20, from Birmingham.

Wallace said that only one country could facilitate an airfield at a time. But he added that there is a risk that some planes will not be full because there are not thousands of people at the gate, as was the case with evacuation in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Germany said it had pulled out diplomats and others, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would not let its civilians have their way.

Unlike other countries, Germany’s withdrawal, she said, included all citizens, not just embassy staff.

The British government is considering other options, including the possibility of evacuation by sea from a Sudan port 500 miles from the capital, especially if air routes are closed. Wallace said on Tuesday that he had asked the frigate HMS Lancaster to potentially sail to the port city to help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/26/sudan-second-raf-flight-lands-in-cyprus-after-germany-allows-use-of-airfield The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos